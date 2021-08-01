Netflix is on the cusp of taking down many titles from its library.

While the streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining, we have you covered.

Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK in August 2021. (Find everything that’s being added this month here).

1 August

Movies

American History X

Anna and the Apocalypse

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We Done Yet? (2018)

Autumn’s Concerto

Baywatch (2017)

Brick Mansions

The Call

‘American History X’ is leaving Netflix (New Line Cinema)

Casino Tycoon

Charlotte’s Web

Chinese Odyess: Part 1

Chinese Odyssy: Part 2

Clueless

Deep Impact

Doubles Cause Troubles

Flipped

Gringo

Hero

History of Joy

Holding the Man

Horrid Henry: The Movie

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ is leaving Netflix (Paramount Pictures)

The Hunted

Infernal Affairs

Infernal Affairs 2

Infernal Affairs 3

Initial D

Jackass 2.5

Jackass: Number Two

The Judge

Justice, My Foot

Kaaliyan

Khaani

The King’s Speech

Kuppivala

The Last Samurai

Lechmi

Legend of the Fist; The Return of Chen Zhen

‘Infernal Affairs’ is leaving Netflix (Media Asia Distribution)

Little Dragon Maiden

Love in the Buff

Mad World

The Mask

Melle

Minnaminugu the Firefly

Mythily Veendum Varunnu

No Strings Attached

Office Girls

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog

Queen of No Marriage

Rangreza

Rumour Has It…

‘Rumour Has It...’ is leaving Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

Sex and the City 2

Step Up 5

Sudani from Nigeria

Tammy

Ten Years

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Two By Two

Weeds on Fire

Where’s the Money

The Women Who Kill Lions

You’re My Destiny

2 August

Forever Chape

3 August

The Angry Birds Movie

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Peanut Butter Falcon

‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is leaving Netflix (Roadside Attractions)

5 August

Mission: Destroy Love

Trainwreck

7 August

cats_the_mewvie

8 August

Office Uprising

Surrounded

9 August

Status Update

10 August

Beyond the Clouds

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

11 August

Bloodline

12 August

Abduction

Hostiles

‘Hostiles’ is leaving Netflix (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures)

13 August

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The Peanuts Movie

14 August

The Invention of Lying

Land of the Lost

15 August

Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Jackass: The Movie

16 August

Bird on a Wire

Casino Tycoon 2

Disciples Of The 36th Chamber

Five Elements Ninjas

Legendary Weapons of China

Lifeline

Look Out, Officer

‘Jackass: The Movie’ is leaving Netflix (MTV Films)

Love on Delivery

Loving You

Mahjong Heroes

Martial Arts of Shaolin

Mr Virgin

My Schoolmate, the Barbarian

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Opium and the Kung Fu Master

Painted Faces

Prince Charming

Return To The 36th Chamber

Shark Busters

Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin

The Bare-Footed Kid

The Mad Monk

The Young Vagabond

17 August

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Meg

Monos

‘Monos’ is leaving Netflix (Neon)

18 August

Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am

19 August

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

20 August

Anastasia

Inconceivable

Santa in Training

21 August

Hati Perempuan

KL Zombi

Rembat

22 August

That Awkward Moment

23 August

13 Going on 30

The Duel

TV

1 August

Friday Night Dinner

Love Cuisine

Miss Rose

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Regal Academy

Two Fathers

‘AI Artificial Intelligence ’ is leaving Netflix ( Warner Bros Pictures)

2 August

Don’t Tell the Bride

Extreme Chocolate Makers

4 August

Marching Orders

9 August

Unforgotten

12 August

Uncle

14 August

Orphan Black

Persona

15 August

Love and Marriage

Ultimate Force

Wheel of Fortune

‘Orphan Black’ is leaving Netflix (BBC America)

Comedy

8 August

Denis Leary: No Cure For Cancer

Kids

25 August

Horrible Histories