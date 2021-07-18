Netflix is about to add a large number of titles to its library.

The streaming service has announced every movie and TV show that’s joining the service over the next seven days – and this includes the terrifying-looking new dating showSexy Beasts.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix over the next seven days (find a list compiling everything that’s leaving here).

ORIGINALS

21 July

Chernobyl 1986

22 July

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

23 July

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

A Second Chance: Rivals!

TV

21 July

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Unique dating show ‘Sexy Beasts’ is coming to Netflix in July (Netflix)

23 July

Feels Like Ishq

Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one

Sky Rojo season two

Documentary

23 July

The Movies That Made Us season two

Kids

21 July

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

23 July

Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one

Anime

1 July

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

15 July

BEASTARS season two

22 July

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

LICENCED

Movies

18 July

Attack the Block

Cockneys vs Zombies

Dunkirk

Justice League

‘Attack the Block’ is coming to Netflix this week (Optimum Releasing)

Kong: Skull Island

The Legend of Tarzan

The Lego Batman Movie

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Storks

Suicide Squad

Sully: Miracle on the Hudson

The entire ‘Matrix’ trilogy is being added to Netflix (Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock)

300

300: Rise of an Empire

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Wonder Woman

21 July

Sanitation Day

22 July

Cousins

Documentary

22 July

9to5: The Story of a Movement