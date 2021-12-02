The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.

There will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.

There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through as the festive season arrives.

Find every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this December below (and what’s leaving here).

Original

Movies

1 December

Green Snake

The Power of the Dog

2 December

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

3 December

Cobalt Blue

Mixtape

6 December

David and the Elves

Real-life married couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in ‘The‘Power of the Dog’ (Netflix)

9 December

Asakusa Kid

10 December

Anonymously Yours

Back to the Outback

Still Out of My League

The Unforgivable

Two

15 December

The Hand of God

16 December

A California Christmas: City Lights

21 December

Grumpy Christmas

24 December

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in ‘Don’t Look Up’ (NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX)

31 December

The Lost Daughter

TV

1 December

Kayko & Kokosh

Lost in Space season three

2 December

The Coyotes

Riverdale season six (new episodes Wednesdays)

3 December

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season four

Money Heist season five, volume two

‘Money Heist’ returns one final time (YouTube/Netflix)

6 December

Our Beloved Summer (new episodes Sundays)

Voir

7 December

Centaurworld season two

8 December

Titans season three

9 December

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

10 December

Aranyak

How to Ruin Christmas season two

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Twentysomethings: Austin (new episodes Thursdays)

11 December

The Hungry and the Hairy

14 December

Bonus Family season four

The Future Diary

15 December

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

16 December

Aggretsuko season four

17 December

Decoupled

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season six

17 December

The Witcher season two

19 December

What Happened in Oslo

20 December

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’, which is returning for season two (Netflix)

22 December

Emily in Paris season two

23 December

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

25 December

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

30 December

Kitz

31 December

Cobra Kai season four

Stay Close

Lily Collins in surprise Netflix hit ‘Emily in Paris’ (Netflix)

Documentary

16 December

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

29 December

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Comedy

7 December

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

8 December

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Kids and Family

7 December

Go, Dog. Go! season two

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Anime

1 December

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season five

9 December

Shaman King

‘Cobra Kai’ is returning for another season (Netflix)

Licenced Titles

Movies

1 December

Constantine

Executive Decision

The End of the Journey

I Am Belmaya

Istanbul

Switch

The Cleanse

The Whole Nine Yards

Villain

3 December

Black Ice

Enforcement / Shorta

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Sea of Lies / Dirty White Lies

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ is coming to Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

4 December

True North

10 December

A Dozen Summers

Between Two Women

Blue Lips

Candlelight in Algeria

Cleft Lip

Cradle of Fear

Seberg

The Enemies

The Raven on the Jetty

The Steal

While Aya Was Sleeping

11 December

Bad Boys For Life

‘Bad Boys for Life’, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SAL)

14 December

Countdown

15 December

Mud

Sparkle

Warriors of Heaven and Earth

17 December

Before The Last Curtain Falls

Waves

18 December

Body Cam

The Grudge

TV

1 December

This Way Up series one

2 December

#ABTalks

Rain or Shine

Andrea Riseborough stars in the ‘Grudge’ reboot (Netflix)

10 December

Glow Up series two

15 December

Superstore season six

16 December

The Salisbury Poisonings

Documentary

3 December

Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume

Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke

King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech

Meltdown: In The Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers

Princes of the Palace

Reggae in a Babylon

Women in Rock

10 December

The Yukon Assignment

17 December

5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect

Battle Of Dunkirk: From Disaster To Triumph

Coral Reef

For The Love Of The Mustang

Making a Mayor

New documentary about George VI reveals ‘the man behind the King’s Speech’

Kids and Family

3 December

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

22 December

Badanamu

Badanamu POP

Anime

1 December

Tokyo Godfathers