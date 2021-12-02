Netflix UK: New releases in December 2021
Everything being added from now until the end of the year
The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.
There will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.
TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.
There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through as the festive season arrives.
Find every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this December below (and what’s leaving here).
Original
Movies
1 December
Green Snake
The Power of the Dog
2 December
Single All The Way
The Whole Truth
3 December
Cobalt Blue
Mixtape
6 December
David and the Elves
9 December
Asakusa Kid
10 December
Anonymously Yours
Back to the Outback
Still Out of My League
The Unforgivable
Two
15 December
The Hand of God
16 December
A California Christmas: City Lights
21 December
Grumpy Christmas
24 December
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
31 December
The Lost Daughter
TV
1 December
Kayko & Kokosh
Lost in Space season three
2 December
The Coyotes
Riverdale season six (new episodes Wednesdays)
3 December
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season four
Money Heist season five, volume two
6 December
Our Beloved Summer (new episodes Sundays)
Voir
7 December
Centaurworld season two
8 December
Titans season three
9 December
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
10 December
Aranyak
How to Ruin Christmas season two
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
Twentysomethings: Austin (new episodes Thursdays)
11 December
The Hungry and the Hairy
14 December
Bonus Family season four
The Future Diary
15 December
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
16 December
Aggretsuko season four
17 December
Decoupled
Fast & Furious Spy Racers season six
17 December
The Witcher season two
19 December
What Happened in Oslo
20 December
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
22 December
Emily in Paris season two
23 December
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
25 December
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
30 December
Kitz
31 December
Cobra Kai season four
Stay Close
Documentary
16 December
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
29 December
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Comedy
7 December
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
8 December
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Kids and Family
7 December
Go, Dog. Go! season two
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Anime
1 December
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season five
9 December
Shaman King
Licenced Titles
Movies
1 December
Constantine
Executive Decision
The End of the Journey
I Am Belmaya
Istanbul
Switch
The Cleanse
The Whole Nine Yards
Villain
3 December
Black Ice
Enforcement / Shorta
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Sea of Lies / Dirty White Lies
4 December
True North
10 December
A Dozen Summers
Between Two Women
Blue Lips
Candlelight in Algeria
Cleft Lip
Cradle of Fear
Seberg
The Enemies
The Raven on the Jetty
The Steal
While Aya Was Sleeping
11 December
Bad Boys For Life
14 December
Countdown
15 December
Mud
Sparkle
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
17 December
Before The Last Curtain Falls
Waves
18 December
Body Cam
The Grudge
TV
1 December
This Way Up series one
2 December
#ABTalks
Rain or Shine
10 December
Glow Up series two
15 December
Superstore season six
16 December
The Salisbury Poisonings
Documentary
3 December
Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume
Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke
King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech
Meltdown: In The Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers
Princes of the Palace
Reggae in a Babylon
Women in Rock
10 December
The Yukon Assignment
17 December
5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect
Battle Of Dunkirk: From Disaster To Triumph
Coral Reef
For The Love Of The Mustang
Making a Mayor
Kids and Family
3 December
Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday
22 December
Badanamu
Badanamu POP
Anime
1 December
Tokyo Godfathers
