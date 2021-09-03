New on Netflix in September 2021: Every movie and TV show being added this month
What you should look out for in the next 30 days
September 2021 is going to be a busy month for Netflix.
The coming 30 days sees the return of beloved shows (Money Heist, Sex Education), intriguing documentaries (Schumacher, The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan) and well-known films (The Iron Giant, Zombieland 2).
Users will also be treated to the final season of Dear White People, a second run for mystery drama Into the Night and a brand new series of The Circle USA.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in September 2021 below (and everything being removed here).
Original Titles
TV
1 September
How to Be a Cowboy
2 September
Q-Force
3 September
Dive Club
Money Heist season five – part one
7 September
On the Verge
8 September
The Circle USA (plus new episodes weekly until 29 September)
Into the Night season two
10 September
Lucifer season six
Metal Shop Masters
14 September
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
You vs Wild: Out Cold
15 September
Nailed It! season six
Too Hot to Handle: Latino (first three episodes)
17 September
Chicago Party Aunt
Sex Education season three
Squid Game
22 September
Dear White People season four
Jaguar
23 September
Bangkok Breaking
24 September
Blood & Water season two
Ganglands
Midnight Mass
30 September
Love 101 season two
Film
2 September
Afterlife of the Party
3 September
Worth
10 September
Kate
Prey
14 September
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father series five
15 September
Nightbooks
16 September
My Heroes Were Cowboys
17 September
Ankahi Kahaniya
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Stronghold
22 September
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Intrusion
23 September
Je Suis Karl
24 September
The Starling
29 September
Sounds Like Love
Documentary
1 September
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
6 September
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode one and two
7 September
Untold Breaking Point
9 September
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
15 September
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode three and four
Schumacher
21 September
Love on the Spectrum season two
22 September
Crime Stories: India Detectives
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
24 September
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia
Kids and Family
3 September
Sharkdog
7 September
Kid Cosmic season two
Octonauts: Above and Beyond
16 September
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe21 September
Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
23 September
A StoryBots Space Adventure
24 September
My Little Pony: A New Generation
28 September
Ada Twist, Scientist
Licensed Titles
TV
1 September
Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars
Brave Animated Series
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Clique series one and two
Gogglebox series 15
HQ Barbers
Mrs Wilson
Shameless US season 10
4 September
Couple on the Backtrack
5 September
Touch Your Heart
6 September
Witch at Court
10 September
LA’s Finest season two
Titipo Titipo season two
11 September
Mad Dog
14 September
Kiri series one
16 September
The Smart Money Woman
17 September
Keeping Up with the Kardashians season six
20 September
The Accident
National Treasure
Film
1 September
The Bang Bang Club
Cemetery Junction
Exit Wounds
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
In Time
The Internship
My Summer Prince
Old School
Rush Hour
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bang Bang Club
The Guns of Navarone
The Iron Giant
2 September
Here and There
The Guardian
3 September
Bundy and the Green River Killer
A Closed Book
Containment
Night Wolf
Pentagram
School of the Damned
Soul Reaper
Wrong Turn
5 September
Malcolm X
6 September
Shadow Parties
8 September
JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021
10 September
1917
Here Are The Young Men
Omo Ghetto: the Saga
Zombieland: Double Tap
14 September
Bloodbath at the House of Death
Killing Dad
15 September
Man on Fire
Fall of the Krays
Jump
Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story
Rise of the Krays
Robert the Bruce
Robot Overlords
17 September
Black and Blue
Gemini Man
19 September
Papillon (2017)
20 September
The Farewell
Documentary
3 September
Vegas
10 September
Bananas!*
Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas
Look Beyond
Maria and her Shadow
Sharks
17 September
Alganesh
Bezness as Usual
The Family
The Feminine Genius
Justin Bieber: This Is My World
Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe
Spandex Sapiens
To Bolu
24 September
Waiting for Barcelona
Kids and Family
1 September
Brave Animated Series
Kid-E-Cats season two
Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum
2 September
PJ Maska season three
6 September
Tayo The Little Bus season four
17 September
Tayo and Little Wizards
Anime
1 September
Kuroko’s Basketball season three
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies