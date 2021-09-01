Netflix: What’s leaving? Every movie and TV show being removed in September 2021
Everything being taken off the service in the next 30 days
Netflix will be removing many titles from its library over the coming month.
The streaming giant never publishes a full list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining. However, we’ve pulled together one that, at the time of writing, is as comprehensive as possible
Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK in September 2021.
Movies
1 September
A Beautiful Mind
A Noble Intention
Always a Bridesmaid
ATM
Bangkok Traffic Story
Barca Dreams
Bon Bini Holland
Born to Be Free
The Bridge
The CEO (2016)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Liberty
Crocodile Dundee
Curse of Chucky
Demolition Man
Dinner for Schmucks
The Drowning
Dukhtar
The Figurine
For the Birds
Freddy vs Jason
GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Hope Aur Hum
I Fine… Thank You… Loe You
Laddaland
The Last Hangover
Luis and the Aliens
Miniforce: New Heroes Rise
Mokakik
The Night Shift
October 1
OFF COURSE
One Day
Pee Mak
Phobia 2
Phone Swap
The Promise
Room
She’s Out of My League
Shutter Island
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Trial by Fire
Urge
Used Goods
Watchmen
We Need to Talk
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
The Year of Happiness and Love
Zoolander
2 September
Freshman Year
4 September
The Art of Self-Defense
The Dawn Wall
Deadpool
Kicking and Screaming (1995)
5 September
The Best of Enemies
7 September
The Shiny Shrimps
Screened Out
11 September
Our Godfather
Straight Outta Compton
12 September
The Sisters Brothers
13 September
Bumblebee
Donnie Brasco
Hitman Redemption
King of Boys
Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons
The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai
14 September
Bangkok Hell
The Nun
Pokemon: Happy Birthday to You!
Still
15 September
Chief Daddy
Eeda
Goli Soda 2
Intervention (1 Skyrim)
Jugaad
Kajaki: The True Story
Love Song
Maj Rati Keteki
Mayurakshi
Paradise Hills
Samantaral
The Secret
Silver Spoon
16 September
Free Willy
17 September
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
TV
1 September
Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills
Easy Fortune Happy Life
The First Temptation of Christ
Game-Winning Hit
Lucky Days
The Original
Suckseed
Toast of London
Top Chef
The Womaniser
4 September
Tobot
10 September
The Jungle Book
QI
12 September
Call the Midwife
15 September
60 Days In
America’s Book of Secrets
Ancient Aliens
Beyond Scared Straight
Surviving R. Kelly
The Universe
