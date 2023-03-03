Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

March is yet another packed month for Netflix.

There’s a live stand-up show from Chris Rock and a film based on BBC series Luther, which marks Idris Eba’s return as the detective. Then there’s an animated series depicting Elvis Presley as a secret agent voiced by Matthew McConaughey.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandeler and Jennifer Aniston are up to mischief once again in a sequel to 2017 comedy Murder Mystery.

There’s also a host of licenced titles being added to the service in March. Find the full list below.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

UK – ORIGINAL

Interactive

21 March

We Lost Our Human

TV

1 March

Cheat

Wrong Side of the Tracks season two

The full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in March 2023

2 March

County Masameer season two

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two

Sex/Life season two

3 March

Next in Fashion season two

4 March

Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday

6 March

Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday

9 March

You season four part two

Penn Badgley in ‘You’ (Netflix)

10 March

Have a nice day

Nike Training Club fitness videos:

– Abs & Core volume one

– Bodyweight Burn volume two

– Fire & Flow

– Fitness for Runners

– High-Intensity Training volume two

– Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso

– Kick Off with Betina Gozo

– Lower-Body Workouts volume one

– 10 Minute Workouts volume two

– 20 Minute Workouts volume two

– 30 MInute Workouts volume two

– Upper-body Workouts volume one

– Yoga volume one

– Yoga with Xochilt

Outlast

Rana Naidu

The Glory part two – new episodes Friday

14 March

Ariyoshi Assists season one

15 March

Below Deck season six

Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one

The Law of the Jungle season one

16 March

Shadow and Bone season two

Ben Barnes in ‘Shadow and Bone’ (Netflix)

17 March

Agent Elvis

Dance 100

Maestro in Blue

Sky High: The Series

22 March

The Kingdom season two

23 March

The Night Agent

24 March

Love is Blind season four

‘Love is Blind’ (Netflix)

29 March

Unseen

Wellmania

30 March

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

31 March

Copycat Killer season one

Movie

1 March

Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me

3 March

Love at First Kiss

10 March

Luther: The Fallen Sun

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ (Netflix)

8 March

Faraway

16 March

Still Time

17 March

In His Shadow

Noise

The Magician’s Elephant

30 March

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are returning in 'Murder Mystery 2' (Netflix)

Documentary

2 March

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

3 March

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

8 March

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

15 March

30 Greatest Moments: Adele

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

An Adele documentary is coming to Netflix (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

22 March

Waco: American Apocalypse

Comedy

5 March

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – live from 3am GMT

Chris Rock is performing a live stand-up on Netflix

14 March

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

Kids

2 March

Karate Sheep season one

6 March

Ridley Jones season five

UK – LICENCED

TV

1 March

Back to Life series two

Diary of a Prosecutor season one

Daisy Haggard in comedy-drama ‘Back to Life’ (BBC)

15 March

Below Deck season six

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 12

Million Dollar Listing: New York season five

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season seven

Movies

1 March

Bring it On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Love Destiny: The Movie

2 March

Fall

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

The Unholy

3 March

Here Love Lies

8 March

The Clovehitch Killer

10 March

Jolly Roger

15 March

Marmaduke

Documentary

1 March

Merkel

Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana

There’s an Angela Merkel documentary coming to Netflix

3 March

Split at the Root

Kids

1 March

Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two

Little Angel volume two

US – ORIGINAL

Interactive

21 March

We Lost Our Human

TV

1 March

Cheat

Wrong Side of the Tracks season two

2 March

County Masameer season two

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two

Sex/Life season two

‘Sex/Life’ is returning for a season two (Netflix)

3 March

Next in Fashion season two

4 March

Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday

6 March

Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday

9 March

You season four part two

10 March

Have a nice day

Nike Training Club fitness videos:

– Abs & Core volume one

– Bodyweight Burn volume two

– Fire & Flow

– Fitness for Runners

– High-Intensity Training volume two

– Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso

– Kick Off with Betina Gozo

– Lower-Body Workouts volume one

– 10 Minute Workouts volume two

– 20 Minute Workouts volume two

– 30 MInute Workouts volume two

– Upper-body Workouts volume one

– Yoga volume one

– Yoga with Xochilt

Outlast

Rana Naidu

The Glory part two – new episodes Friday

Contestant Amber in new Netflix reality series ‘Outlaws’ (Netflix)

14 March

Ariyoshi Assists season one

15 March

Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one

The Law of the Jungle season one

16 March

Shadow and Bone season two

17 March

Agent Elvis

Dance 100

Maestro in Blue

Sky High: The Series

Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley in ‘Agent Elvis’ (Netflix)

22 March

Invisible City season two

The Kingdom season two

23 March

The Night Agent

24 March

Love is Blind season four

29 March

Unseen

Wellmania

30 March

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

31 March

Copycat Killer season one

Movie

1 March

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

‘Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me’ (Netflix)

3 March

Love at First Kiss

10 March

Luther: The Fallen Sun

8 March

Faraway

16 March

Still Time

17 March

In His Shadow

Noise

The Magician’s Elephant

‘The Magician’s Elephant' (Netflix)

23 March

Johnny

24 March

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

30 March

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

Documentary

2 March

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

8 March

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

15 March

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

22 March

Waco: American Apocalypse

29 March

Emergency: NYC

30 March

Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold

Comedy

5 March

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – live from 3am GMT

14 March

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

28 March

Mae Martin: SAP

A Mae Martin stand-up special is coming to Netflix (AFP via Getty Images)

Kids

2 March

Karate Sheep season one

6 March

Ridley Jones season five

20 March

Gabby’s Dollhouse season seven

US – LICENCED

TV

1 March

Diary of a Prosecutor season one

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death season two

2 March

Masameer County season two

6 March

Unlock My Boss season one

15 March

IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one

Tiger and Dragon season one

Movies

1 March

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Love Destiny: The Movie

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neon Lights

Open Season

Open Season 2

The Other Boleyn Girl

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (TriStar Pictures)

2 March

Thalaikoothal

This is Where I Leave You

7 March

World War Z

10 March

Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live

Jolly Roger

16 March

The Chronicles of Riddick

Dragged Across Concrete

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

20 March

Carol

Cate Blanchett in ‘Carol’ (StudioCanal)

31 March

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Kids

1 March

Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two

Little Angel volume two

16 March

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure

17 March

Pul Pul Molcar season two

31 March

Henry Danger season four and five

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two

Anime

28 March

InuYasha season four and five