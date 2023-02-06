Former Netflix star points out ‘issue’ with service’s planned password-sharing rule

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justice Smith, who starred in a cancelled Netflix series, has questioned the site’s planned password rule change.

It was previously revealed that the streaming service would introduce a new password rule in an attempt to stop different households from accessing one account.

Last week, the platform’s Help Centre Page updated its contents to say that “people who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix”.

However, following a backlash from many users, Netflix said the information was shared accidentally.

The site said that the password rule was only applicable to users in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, where it has been tested since 2022.

There is no current date fixed for when the rule will be introduced in other territories.

Despite this, many, including the Get Down actor Smith, have questioned what the change will mean for those who are travelling for work.

“If I were to get another job with Netflix and I had to go away to shoot for 2-4 months, I wouldn’t be able to use my Netflix account even though I would be working for them ??????????” he wrote.

But Netflix representatives have said that this is not the case as primary account holders “shouldn’t need to verify” their devices – only those who live in a different household to the primary account holder.

Justice Smith in cancelled Netflix series ‘The Get Down’ (Netflix)

Smith, whose previous credits include Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Detective Pikachu, will next be seen in Apple TV Plus film Sharper alongside Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore.