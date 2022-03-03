Netflix has been robbed of $500,000 (£374,275) worth of equipment from the sets of Lupin and The Crown.

The first reported robbery on 24 February included approximately $200,000 (£150,000) worth of props from The Crown’s Northern England-based production set.

More than 350 items were reportedly stolen, with several production vehicles broken into. Most of the props that were taken were decorations from the show, including gold and silver candelabras and a replica Fabergé egg.

A Netflix spokesman said in a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter): “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely.”

They added that replacements were being obtained and that there “is no expectation that filming will be held up”.

On Wednesday (2 March), a Netflix representative confirmed a report by AFP that its Paris-based Lupin set was also robbed.

AFP reported that on 25 February around 20 thieves in face-masks threw fireworks on the set and stole around $330,000 (roughly £225,000) worth of equipment. Lupin star Omar Sy was reportedly on set at the time of the incident.

Omar Sy in ‘Lupin’ (Netflix)

Netflix released a statement saying: “There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.”

Lupin has since restarted production on its third season.

Both incidents are being investigated. It is unknown whether the two robberies are linked.