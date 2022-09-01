Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is gearing up for a busy end to 2022.

September seems to be a calm before the storm-of-sorts – the storm being a deluge of films set to be awards contenders when Oscar season rolls around.

The first of the streaming service’s high-profile films, set to arrive in the tail-end of the year, will be Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas.

Elsewhere, there is a bunch of non-Netflix films set to be added over the course of the month, as well as the return of everyone’s favourite Karate Kid spin-off TV series.

This list has been compiled by The Independent, with additional assistance from the team at What’s on Netflix.

What new releases are coming to Netflix in September 2022?

Original Titles

Movies

1 September

Love in the Villa

Under Her Control

2 September

Ivy & Bean Trilogy

8 September

The Imperfects

9 September

End of the Road

No Limit

14 September

The Catholic School

16 September

Do Revenge

I Used to be Famous

Jogi

23 September

Athena

A Jazzman’s Blues

Lou

28 September

Blonde

Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film ‘Blonde’ starring Ana de Armas (Netflix)

30 September

Anikalupo

Rainbow

Television

1 September

Off the Hook

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season two

2 September

Buy My House

Devil in Ohio

Fakes

Little Women season one (plus new episode every Friday)

You’re Nothing Special

5 September

Once Upon a Small Town season one (plus new episode every Monday)

6 September

Bee and Puppycat

7 September

Chef’s Table: Pizza

8 September

Entrapped

9 September

Cobra Kai season five

‘Cobra Kai’ is returning to Netflix in September (Netflix)

Narco-Saints

14 September

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

Sins of our Mother

The Lørenskog Disappearance

16 September

The Brave Ones

Fate: The Winx Saga season two

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

Love is Blind: After The Altar season two

Santo

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is returning for a second season (Netflix)

21 September

Designing Miami

Iron Chef: Mexico

Only For Love

22 September

Thai Cave Rescue

29 September

The Empress

30 September

Entergalactic

Documentary

6 September

Get Smart with Money

Untold: The Race of the Century

7 September

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

8 September

The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11

15 September

Terim

16 September

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

21 September

Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna

Comedy

1 September

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow

6 September

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

13 September

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

15 September

Liss Pereira: Adulting

20 September

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

27 September

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

Patton Oswalt’s stand-up show ‘We All Scream’ is coming to Netflix (Getty Images for International M)

Kids

26 September

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter two

Anime

13 September

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

15 September

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part two

16 September

Drifting Home

24 September

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

Licenced Titles

Movies

1 September

Æon Flux

The Associate

Cop Car

Disconnect

Joe Kidd

Laurence of Arabia

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Midway

Napoleon Dynamite

Son of Rambow

The Sting

Classic film ‘The Sting’ is coming to Netflix in September (Universal Pictures)

3 September

Amsterdam Vice

Le Ballon Rouge

Operation Ragnarok

8 September

The Big Ugly

9 September

Kajillionaire

10 September

Killer Elite

Vampyres

11 September

All My Life

14 September

The Next Karate Kid

Miranda July’s ‘Kajillionaire’ is coming to Netflix in September (Universal Pictures)

17 September

Bloomfield

Glastonbury Fayre

The Courier

TV

1 September

Shameless season 11

SWAT season four

Documentary

3 September

Little Matters Insects

Pearl Islands

Portugal’s Mountains of Wonder

10 September

Uncharted Amazon

Kids

1 September

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale

Gecko’s Garage

Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet