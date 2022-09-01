New on Netflix in September 2022: What movie and TV shows are landing this month?
Full list of everything being added in the next 30 days
Netflix is gearing up for a busy end to 2022.
September seems to be a calm before the storm-of-sorts – the storm being a deluge of films set to be awards contenders when Oscar season rolls around.
The first of the streaming service’s high-profile films, set to arrive in the tail-end of the year, will be Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas.
Elsewhere, there is a bunch of non-Netflix films set to be added over the course of the month, as well as the return of everyone’s favourite Karate Kid spin-off TV series.
This list has been compiled by The Independent, with additional assistance from the team at What’s on Netflix.
What new releases are coming to Netflix in September 2022?
Original Titles
Movies
1 September
Love in the Villa
Under Her Control
2 September
Ivy & Bean Trilogy
8 September
The Imperfects
9 September
End of the Road
No Limit
14 September
The Catholic School
16 September
Do Revenge
I Used to be Famous
Jogi
23 September
Athena
A Jazzman’s Blues
Lou
28 September
Blonde
30 September
Anikalupo
Rainbow
Television
1 September
Off the Hook
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles season two
2 September
Buy My House
Devil in Ohio
Fakes
Little Women season one (plus new episode every Friday)
You’re Nothing Special
5 September
Once Upon a Small Town season one (plus new episode every Monday)
6 September
Bee and Puppycat
7 September
Chef’s Table: Pizza
8 September
Entrapped
9 September
Cobra Kai season five
Narco-Saints
14 September
El Rey, Vicente Fernández
Heartbreak High
Sins of our Mother
The Lørenskog Disappearance
16 September
The Brave Ones
Fate: The Winx Saga season two
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
Love is Blind: After The Altar season two
Santo
21 September
Designing Miami
Iron Chef: Mexico
Only For Love
22 September
Thai Cave Rescue
29 September
The Empress
30 September
Entergalactic
Documentary
6 September
Get Smart with Money
Untold: The Race of the Century
7 September
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
8 September
The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11
15 September
Terim
16 September
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
21 September
Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna
Comedy
1 September
Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow
6 September
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
13 September
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
15 September
Liss Pereira: Adulting
20 September
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
27 September
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
Kids
26 September
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter two
Anime
13 September
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
15 September
Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy part two
16 September
Drifting Home
24 September
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
Licenced Titles
Movies
1 September
Æon Flux
The Associate
Cop Car
Disconnect
Joe Kidd
Laurence of Arabia
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Midway
Napoleon Dynamite
Son of Rambow
The Sting
3 September
Amsterdam Vice
Le Ballon Rouge
Operation Ragnarok
8 September
The Big Ugly
9 September
Kajillionaire
10 September
Killer Elite
Vampyres
11 September
All My Life
14 September
The Next Karate Kid
17 September
Bloomfield
Glastonbury Fayre
The Courier
TV
1 September
Shameless season 11
SWAT season four
Documentary
3 September
Little Matters Insects
Pearl Islands
Portugal’s Mountains of Wonder
10 September
Uncharted Amazon
Kids
1 September
Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale
Gecko’s Garage
Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet
