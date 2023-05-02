Netflix has renewed The Diplomat for a second season after jaw-dropping cliffhanger

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has renewed its hit political drama The Diplomat for a second season, less than two weeks after the first arrived on the platform.

The show, which stars Keri Russell as the new US ambassador to the UK, debuted at No 1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 list.

Netflix’s vice president of drama, Jinny Howe said: “Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler.

“After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for season two.”

Russell added: “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

In the drama, Russell’s character is sent to the UK after her planned posting in Afghanistan falls through.

The series follows her as she diffuses different international crises, forges strategic alliances in London, and adjusts to her new place in the spotlight, all while trying to save her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat' (ALEX BAILEY/NETFLIX)

It comes from the showrunner who worked on The West Wing and Homeland, Debora Cahn, and also stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.

Read all about how fans reacted to the first eight-episode season of the hit show here.