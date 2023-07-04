Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix users are correcting a misconception about The Witcher season three.

The latest run of the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster-hunting character based in a world known as The Continent, debuted on Thursday (29 June).

On this date, five new episodes were made available to watch on the streaming service.

While the new season has been acclaimed, many viewers criticised the season for being too short. However, unbeknownst to them, this is merely the first volume of a two-part season.

“Sucks that the third season of #TheWitcher from @Netflix is only 5 episodes,” one person wrote, adding: “WTH is that? 5 episodes is not a season.”

Another added: “Why is there only 5 episodes in The Witcher S3?? I don’t love this.”

It has since been pointed out by other fans that the concluding five episodes will be released on 27 July.

In October 2022, it was announced that Cavill would be leaving the fantasy adaptation after season three.

Shortly after, Cavill returned to the DC Extended universe (DCEU) as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. However, his return was cut short when it was revealed that new DC co-boss James Gunn had decided to drop him from the franchise.

Fans of The Witcher have been expressing their sadness over his impending departure from the series. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in season four.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ season three (Netflix)

Find a full list of every new title coming to Netflix in July here, and a breakdown of every movie and TV show being removed from the streaming service here.