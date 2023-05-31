Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has warned it may remove films and TV series from its UK catalogue over new streaming legislation being introduced by the British government.

The Media Bill, a draft of which was published online in March, carries a number of proposals that would affect streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+.

Under the new laws, streaming content would be subject to regulation by broadcast watchdog Ofcom, and would have to comply with the impartiality laws by which traditional broadcasters are bound.

According to a report on Deadline, Netflix has submitted a five-page document to the UK parliament’s culture, media and sport committee, outlining the need for “greater clarity”. Disney also sent a letter to the body voicing similar sentiments.

Netflix claims that the Media Bill includes “nebulous” and “onerous” demands regarding “due impartiality”. The company suggested that it would be forced to pre-emptively “purge” titles “on a regular basis” to avoid sanctions of up to £250,000 ($310,000).

“The range and variety of Netflix’s content, generally considered a strength of our offering in terms of maximising choice for British viewers, could equally become a potential source of risk from a compliance perspective if it fell within Ofcom’s remit,” Netflix wrote.

“Without considerably greater clarity around the scope and application of these provisions, it would inevitably be easier to remove content pre-emptively from our UK catalogue than risk an onerous compliance burden and potential liability.”

It’s currently not clear which shows and films could be removed. Netflix is home to several of the industry’s biggest titles, including Stranger Things, Wednesday and The Witcher, though none of these programmes are considered to be at risk.

"We have consistently supported the introduction of the Media Bill, and proposals to bring our service under Ofcom’s jurisdiction in the UK,” Netflix wrote. “While we’re supportive of the Bill’s broader policy objectives, there are a number of areas where we would welcome greater clarity."

Disney also raised concerns about the bill in a four-page missive to the culture, media and sport committee.

The company wrote: “Given the differences between linear broadcasting and VoD [video on demand], the robust audience protection measures put in place by most VoD services, the varying consumer propositions and brand promises made by different VoD services, it seems inappropriate to apply uniform rules on all VoD services, whether that is strict content rules or mandated ratings.”