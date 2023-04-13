Fans express worry over missing character in Never Have I Ever final season trailer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The trailer for the final season of Never Have I Ever has been released and has surprised fans by excluding a major element of the show.

Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as protagonist Devi, the Netflix comedy-drama series follows her throughout her time at high school.

Each season has tracked Devi at various stages of her high-school education and will conclude with her senior year in season four.

The programme has been heralded as being groundbreaking for its representation of South Asian girls, with Devi being a fun, complicated character who pursues several love interests.

On Thursday (13 April), the trailer for the final season was released online.

The minute-long clip shows Devi and her friends as they wrap up their high-school experience.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of scenes between Devi and Ben (Jaren Lewison), her most recent love interest, in the trailer.

Instead, there are several shots showing Devi with new character Ethan (Michael Cimino).

In response, social media users have shared their concerns about the future of Ben and Devi’s relationship.

“If Ben and Devi aren’t endgame I’m rioting,” one distressed fan claimed.

Ben and Devi in Never Have I Ever season three (Netflix)

“Okay but not a single benvi scene, is my life a joke to you all,” wondered one viewer, to which another wrote: “BENVI WILL PREVAIL PLEASE”.

A different fan stated that the development of Devi and Ben’s relationship so far meant that those watching at home deserved a chance to see their connection flourish. They wrote: “We just want Ben and Devi dating for real we’ve waited so long and went through all this drama can’t we just see them in a real relationship for a few episodes before ruining it?”

Lewison promoted the new season on Twitter, which prompted a fan to express their hopes for his inclusion in the forthcoming episodes.

“Ok, but I refuse to believe BEN isn’t endgame,” the fan wrote. “I don’t care about any newbies. Ok! It’s Ben and Devi all the way. And if it’s not Bevi endgame somehow then I will sit in denial forever. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk.”

In response, Lewison simply wrote: “Guess you’ll find out.”

Last year, Ramakrishnan told The Independent about being in “mad denial” about the show ending while filming the final scenes.

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever will be available on Netflix on Thursday 8 June.