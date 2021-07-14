Never Mind the Buzzcocks will return later this year with a new series on Sky.

The music-themed panel show originally ran on BBC Two from 1996 to 2015 when it was cancelled to “create space for new entertainment formats”.

Rumours of a reboot have circulated for years, with Sky confirming last year plans to revive the show. On Wednesday (14 July), it was announced that the network would be bringing Buzzcocks back for an eight-episode series and Christmas special airing this autumn.

The show will be hosted by Taskmaster’s Greg Davies, in a role previously taken on by Mark Lamarr and Simon Amstell.

Noel Fielding will be one of the team captains, having appeared on the show from 2009 to 2015, while This Country’s Daisy May Cooper will serve as the other.

Stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix will also be a regular guest on the show.

Sky’s director of art and entertainment Phil Edgar Jones described Buzzcocks as “one of those truly iconic shows” and the show’s return as “a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere”.

Buzzcocks was the home of a number of iconic pop culture moments, including The Ordinary Boys’ Preston walking off in 2007 as Amstell read extracts from his then-wife Chantelle Houghton’s autobiography.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals Huey Morgan also smashed a mug and walked off the show in 2013 reportedly after guest hosts Rizzle Kicks asked him to recite his own lyrics in the Next Lines round.