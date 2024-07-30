New Big Brother eye logo unveiled during Love Island final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

ITV has unveiled the new Big Brother eye logo ahead of the series’ return this autumn.

The social experiment show, which sees contestants live together in a house without access to the outside world in a bid to win £100,000 prize money, made a comeback to screens on ITV2 in 2023, having previously been cancelled by Channel 4 in 2010 and Channel 5 in 2018.

During the Love Island final, which took place on Monday night (29 July) and saw the first ever Black couple win the competition, ITV teased a new look for Big Brother’s infamous eye logo in an exclusive promo video.

In the 20 second clip, marbled paint spills across a bright yellow background to eventually form the show’s eye emblem as the show’s theme music plays while the new look is unveiled.

Fans were quick to share their approval of Big Brother’s makeover on social media. “This is a much better eye,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“Very colourful like BB20’s eye but really modernised and very different to anything we’ve seen before,” another fan added.

“I actually love it though,” a third person praised.

open image in gallery ITV has unveiled a new ‘Big Brother’ logo ahead of the show’s return ( ITV )

AJ Odudu and Will Best will return as Big Brother hosts for the forthcoming series, which will see another cohort of housemates move into the house later this year.

Speaking about the forthcoming series of Big Brother, ITV said in a statement: “Once again, the public plays a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize. Who wins? You decide.”

The controversial reality show returned last year after being cancelled by Channel 5 in 2018 due to poor ratings.

open image in gallery ‘Big Brother’ winner Jordan Sangha ( ITV )

Jordan Sangha was crowned the winner of the £100,000 prize. The trained lawyer from Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, expressed his shock at the outcome of the series at the time, saying: “I haven’t the foggiest [idea why the public voted for me] but I’m delighted they did.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

ITV also rebooted the celebrity version of the show, with Ibiza Weekender reality star David Potts beating X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, and TV presenter Fern Britton to become the winner.

In his final diary room sign off before the winner was announced, Potts said: “I have absolutely loved being a Big Brother housemate. It’s been a crazy ride, but don’t forget Big Brother – slay everyday.”