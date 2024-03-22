For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After two weeks of unadulterated chaos, shock plot twists and brutal face-to-face nominations, the public has crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

David Potts was triumphant during the live show, after he won over the hearts of viewers who have praised the Ibiza Weekender star for his matter-of-fact nature, friendly banter and hilarious conversations with Big Brother in the diary room.

The Ibiza Weekender star beat Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin to the title, after Coronation Street actor Colson Smith finished third, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh came fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton placed fifth.

Fans have been sharing their favourite moments of Potts on the series. In one moment widely circulated online, Big Brother tells Potts he has a secret mission to complete, to which Potts screams: “Shut up!”.

Potts famously never wore trousers in the Big Brother house and it was something that Louis Walsh took issue with.

During his final dinner with housemates before the live final, Potts said: “I genuinely did not think did not think that I would be in a house with 12 people who I actually, genuinely, really liked. So cheers!”

In his final diary room sign off, Potts said: “I have absolutely loved being a Big Brother housemate. It’s been a crazy ride, but don’t forget but Big Brother – slay. Slay everyday.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 saw the series return to screens for the first time since 2018.

The series began with 12 celebrities entering the house. Among them were former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, reality star Lauren Simon, presenter Zeze Millz, TV personality Levi Roots and Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts.

The other stars were Broadway performer Marisha Wallace, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, Coronation Street star Colson Smith, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, who was only in the series as a “celebrity lodger”.

Osbourne had always said she was only in the series temporarily and did not compete alongside the housemates. She was given her own private room separate from the rest of the housemates.

A civilian series of Big Brother had returned to ITV in November, with lawyer Jordan Sangha being crowned the winner.