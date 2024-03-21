Moment Fern Britton injured by Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother

This is the moment Fern Britton is injured by fellow housemate Nikita Kuzmin during a challenge in Celebrity Big Brother.

The incident follows several tense exchanges between the pair.

In Tuesday’s episode (19 March), Britton confronted Kuzmin over what she believed was a back-handed compliment about her choice of outfit.

On Wednesday’s episode (20 March), Kuzmin approached the former This Morning host to clear the air.

After this, the housemates were tasked with protecting a set of balloons while trying to burst the opposing team’s balloons with a pin.

Britton was attempting to defend her team’s balloon when Kuzmin accidentally knocked her down, with the presenter hitting the back of her head.