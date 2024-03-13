Sharon Osbourne revealed “the biggest game player” on Celebrity Big Brother after leaving the house on Tuesday 12 March.

The former X Factor judge initially tried to dodge the question in a post-show interview before being pressed by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

She eventually named David Potts.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong in wanting to win. I think he is so entertaining and funny, he is a good guy,” Osbourne said.

“He is like a moth to a flame when it comes to the camera, he knows how to turn it on,” she added when asked why she thinks Potts is a “game player”.