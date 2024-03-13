Independent TV
Sharon Osbourne reveals Celebrity Big Brother’s ‘biggest game player’
Sharon Osbourne revealed “the biggest game player” on Celebrity Big Brother after leaving the house on Tuesday 12 March.
The former X Factor judge initially tried to dodge the question in a post-show interview before being pressed by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.
She eventually named David Potts.
“I don’t think there is anything wrong in wanting to win. I think he is so entertaining and funny, he is a good guy,” Osbourne said.
“He is like a moth to a flame when it comes to the camera, he knows how to turn it on,” she added when asked why she thinks Potts is a “game player”.
