Celebrity Big Brother 2024 – live: Seventh housemate eliminated in brutal back-door eviction
One star has fallen at the final hurdle – but who has gone home?
After almost two weeks of unadulterated chaos, brutal nominations and silly challenges, the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is almost here.
The remaining housemates are former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, This Morning star Fern Britton, reality personality David Potts, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin, with Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches eliminated in a back-door eviction in the penultimate episode.
Riches’s eviction arrived after his fellow housemates were visited by their friends and family. But when it was the Heartstopper star’s turn, he was met by a recognisable face he wasn’t expecting: Celebrity Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu, who informed him he had received the lowest number of votes and was the seventh housemate to be evicted from the house.
Tensions have been boiling in the CBB house, with Kuzmin embroiled in a confusing feud with Britton over the past week. Things then took an awkward turn on Wednesday’s episode when Kuzmin accidentally injured Britton during a physical challenge.
Meanwhile, viewers have accused ITV of “fixing” the show so that Walsh could stay in until the final. Walsh was nominated for eviction by Britton but in a plot twist orchestrated by Big Brother, he was granted immunity.
Celebrity Big Brother returns tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with the final airing on Friday night.
Bradley is visited by... AJ Odudu
Woah. Hold on...
Bradley was sitting waiting for a loved one to enter the house, but was instead met with AJ Odudu, who told him he’s become the seventh housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.
Nikita is visited by his girlfriend
The Strictly star has a romantic reunion with his girlfriend in the Celebrity Big Brother house.
She says all her family have “taken lemons off the trees to make limencello for when you get home”.
But will he be returning a winner?
Fern is visited by her daughter
“I’m so proud of you, mum – you’ve done so well,” she tells her, adding that her cat Barbara misses her the most.
Let’s just be thankful it wasn’t Phillip Schofield who visited her...
Colson is visited by his mum
there are big hugs and tears, and she brings him big news: his house plants are still alive!
“I’m ready to come home,” he tells her. Not long to go now!
Louis Walsh is visited by Sinitta
Eighties pop star Sinitta enters the house to give Louis a few “home truths”, and scolds him for being “mean” to his fellow housemates.
Messages from home time
First up is David, who is visited by his best friend Troy, who tells him: “You’re smashing it! Everyone’s absolutely so, so proud of you. Make sure you bloody win on Friday.”
David opens up to Fern
Speaking to Fern about growing up, David said: “The bullying started in year eight, because when I was in year seven going into high school my older brother was in year 11, so it didn’t really happen then.”
Fern asked: “And you were 11, 12 – did you know you were gay?” to which David said: “I knew there was something different at that stage. I was like 12, so I didn’t know a hundred per cent what it was, but I just knew it was different because I did have girlfriends and stuff, and I knew deep down that it wasn’t true.”
He continued: “I left school when I was 16 and then that summer holidays as soon as I’d finished high school that’s when I came out and told everyone. I went home sat my mum down, told her and she was like it’s fine, I know, she was like don’t worry about it like it’s OK.”
About telling his dad, David explained: “I could just hear my dad walking up the stairs and I remember I was sat in my bedroom on my bed and I was so scared. He was like, ‘Are you alright?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, are you?’ and he was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s just told me what you had a discussion with her about earlier. You don’t need to worry – it’s not gonna change a single thing’ and then he gave me a hug.”
Just when you thought you were safe
Fern Britton is giving Louis Walsh a head massage, and he just asked her for a “happy ending”.
As a joke, we should add.
Stop presses!
Louis Walsh is actually helping up with the housework. He’s drying up! He’s also being nice about some celebrities today, too – Alison Hammond and Leona Lewis have escaped the ire of the ultimate critic.
