Fern Britton shares blunt advice to Nikita Kuzman on Celebrity Big Brother

Tensions between Nikita Kuzmin and Fern Britton have continued to rise, as the pair shared another awkward exchange on Celebrity Big Brother on Tuesday night (19 March).

Viewers have speculated that Kuzmin “dislikes” the former This Morning presenter after it was revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing star had voted for her at every nomination.

On Tuesday’s episode (19 March), the topic of ageing led to another tense moment as Britton told Kuzmin off for assuming she was “old”.

As housemates played a game on the sofas, Britton poured Kuzmin a drink while saying, “You and I get on alright when we’re playing games. Can I tell you? How old are you now?”

As the dancer said that he was 26, Britton proceeded to offer some unfiltered advice.

“When you’re 66, you’ll have exactly the same brain which is why you have to understand that I’ve still got a 26-year-old brain.”

Kuzmin gave a blank look as he responded, “I’m a bit confused about this.”

The former presenter continued, “You shouldn’t be confused. You never change your brain. Everything is hilarious - all bum jokes, all c**k jokes. Everything is still as it is when you’re 66.”

The dancer was left perplexed as he asked, “Are we having a beef? What’s happening?”

The pair butted heads again on Tuesday’s episode (ITV)

Britton replied: “I’m just saying never look at an old person and think they’re old. We’re still in our heads, 26.”

Nikita then asked for clarity saying, “Referring to?”

Britton went on to explain she’d been offended by Kuzmin assuming she did not know that stripes were in fashion.

“When you said to me the other day, you were very sweet. ‘I like your stripy top, stripes are in fashion Fern.’ Bless you,” she said. “You were passing me a compliment but also saying ‘actually they’re in fashion’ as if it was a surprise to me. It wasn’t a surprise.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star said: “I think this is getting a bit out of hand, it was just a compliment.” He accused the former presenter of “making something out of nothing.”

Viewers were divided on the exchange with some sympathising with Britton for feeling sensitive to Kuzmin after finding out he had nominated her three times.

“I don’t blame Fern for overthinking, if she knows someone has nominated her every time. She wants to know a reason and I think Fern has given him the chance to express this... He made it a bit more awks by asking if it’s beef and looking around smirking,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Others were less sympathetic, saying her comments had been “embarrassing”, while another suggested she had had “one too many wines”.

Later Kuzmin approached Britton, and asked: “What was that about? I’m not sure what you have against me. I’m the last person to create drama.”

Britton seemed taken aback and said, “There was no drama, there was no offence. I apologise. There was nothing bad. It’s all cool. There was no intention behind it.”

Kuzmin ended the conversation by stating, “Sorry if I offended you in anyway.”

The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place on Friday (22 March) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.