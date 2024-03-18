Celebrity Big Brother’s Ekin-Su was ‘micro-bullied’ by housemates, says Levi Roots

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu faced "micro-bullying" on Celebrity Big Brother, her housemate Levi Roots said.

On Monday (18 March), the Reggae Reggae Sauce entrepreneur, 65, told This Morning the Love Island star had been subject to people "picking on her for some reason."

"When her name kept being called and people voting for her left right and centre, I really felt for her. I love Ekin-Su, she's a brilliant girl," Roots said after he and Cülcüloğlu were evicted.

It comes as Cülcüloğlu reportedly pulled out of a live TV interview this morning on Lorraine.