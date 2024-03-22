Moment Celebrity Big Brother winner crowned in live final

Watch the moment the winner of Celebrity Big Brother is crowned.

Five stars started the final day in the house before Louis Walsh and Fern Britton were voted in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith was then announced in third place, leaving David Potts and Nikita Kuzmin battling for the crown on Friday evening (22 March).

After more than 3.5 million votes, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the results, with David pipping Nikita to first place.

“Don’t leave me in the house on my own,” David joked after sharing a hug with runner-up Nikita.