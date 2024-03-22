Jump to content

Ex-housemate withdraws from Celebrity Big Brother final as fans call out ‘ruthless’ eviction

The ‘Heartstopper’ star expected to be reunited with a friend or family member but was instead surprised with an eviction

Maira Butt
Friday 22 March 2024 08:30
Comments
Moment Bradley Riches leaves Celebrity Big Brother in shock backdoor eviction

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have called the show “ruthless” after a “cruel” backdoor eviction on Thursday night’s episode (21 March).

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches was the last in line to have a touching reunion with a friend or family member as part of a surprise for housemates who have been cooped up for nearly three weeks.

The 22-year-old, however, was instead met by presenter AJ Odudu who told him that he wouldn’t be meeting anyone, as he had been evicted following a public vote.

Viewers called the move “ruthless” and “cruel” after Riches was dumped and asked Odudu: “Can I have a hug?”

Fellow housemates were left gobsmacked, as Ibiza Weekender star David Potts shouted: “Oh my god!”

“One of the most EVIL Big Brother evictions I have ever seen… AJ strutting from the shadows, the housemates gasping in shock, the delivery of that result. I’m obsessed,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

It comes amid reports that Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will not be at the Celebrity Big Brother final tonight (22 March) after a tough few days following her eviction.

The reality star was voted out on the 12th day of the competition (15 March) and had what some called a “car-crash interview” upon her exit.

Straight after her eviction, Cülcüloğlu featured on the companion programme, Celebrity Big Brother Late & Live, on which she was grilled about her time in the house by presenters Odudu and Will Best, and clashed with Bad Education and Strictly star Layton Williams.

Although evictees tend to return to the aftershow in the days after their exit from the main show, Cülcüloğlu has not made another appearance on screen.

“Ekin has been a part of some of ITV’s biggest shows over the last two years, including Love Island, Dancing on Ice, her own spin off show with Davide, and now Celebrity Big Brother,” an ITV source told the Daily Mail.

Ekin-Su clashes with AJ Odudu and Layton Williams during Celebrity Big Brother after show

(Celebrity Big Brother/ITV)

“As such a lot of the team there feel very protective towards her, and it’s a real shame she won’t be at the final.”

Lauren Simon, who was second to be evicted from the CBB house, shared words of support for Cülcüloğlu admitting that her own grilling on Late & Live had been the reason she hadn’t returned.

“To come out, and have the questions thrown at you like that, I had it and it was so horrible. It’s not right, it’s wrong,” said Simon.

“I think they were quite forceful with myself and with her, which is why I didn’t go back to Late & Live either, in fairness.”

The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place tonight (22 March) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

