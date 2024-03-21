Sinitta made a surprise appearance on Thursday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, delivering friend Louis Walsh some “home truths”.

Ahead of Friday’s final (22 March), the remaining housemates were rewarded with a visit from a loved one to celebrate the end of their journey.

“I need to talk to you... I need tell you a few home truths,” Sinitta began, sitting down with Walsh.

“When I first met you, you said it was always good to be nice. But Louis, everyone in the house is nice but you.

“You’re hilarious, but not nice.”