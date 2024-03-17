For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ekin-Su has shared a message to her fans after clashing with Layton Williams on aftershow Late & Live.

When divisive housemate Ekin-Su became the fourth person to be evicted on Friday (16 March), she was grilled by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best about her reasoning for nominating Louis Walsh, and had her treatment of Broadway star Marisha Wallace criticised by Williams. The interview, which has been widely shared online, has bee branded “awkward” and “painful”.

Addressing her fans in a post-episode interview shared on Celebrity Big Brother’s social channels, Ekin-Su hinted at the backlash she faced after leaving the house while sharing a message of thanks to those who saw her “genuine side”.

She said: “All I want to say is for those who saw me for me and [have] seen through me for my genuine side, thank you so much for following me and supporting me and being there for me and understanding where I was coming from – it means so much.”

On Late & Live, after being asked about nominating X Factor judge Walsh, the Love Island winner claimed he had been upset in the house, and suggested producers had chosen not to show this detail in order to portray her in a negative light.

Ekin-Su re-iterated this point when panellist Williams accused her of hypocrisy for reacting so badly to Wallace’s nomination when she had done the same thing to Walsh.

“Marisha had to pick someone just like you picked Louis,” Williams said, adding: “Louis squashed it and kind of kept it moving and unfortunately, you dragged it on.”

When Ekin-su told Williams: “You haven’t seen everything, they cut stuff out,” the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant replied: “You’re not going to blame it on the edit. One thing you’re not going to do is blame it on the edit, girl. We see what we see and it’s a shame.”

Later, Ekin-Su added that she was “hurt that I wasn’t portrayed as myself on the show”, which prompted a confused response from Odudu, who said: “It’s interesting because you have literally just walked out of the house.

“You don’t know what’s been seen or what’s been said, but I can assure you that everything that has been seen and has been said has been said by you.”

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Ekin-Su (ITV)

After the airing of Ekin-Su’s fallout with Wallace, a message shared on her X/Twitter page read: "Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve, and last night we saw that.

“What made last night a thousand times harder, though, was seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour.”

The fallout occurred after Marisha tried to explain her reason for nominating Ekin-Su, stating: “I know if I get to the final, I can’t beat you....I know that if we go head-to-head, you have a huge following, you played these games before you know how to win and if I want to win this, if I ever had the chance, I wouldn’t have the chance against you.”

Ekin-Su replied: “I knew this was going to happen, this judging me because I went on a f***ing show before. You’ve been close with me this whole time so you’ve been fake with me this whole time.”