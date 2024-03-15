For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have been left stunned by Fern Britton’s “brutal” assessment of Ekin-Su in the latest episode.

When the ITV reality series started earlier this month, many thought the former This Morning host and Love Island winner, would have a strong bond as the latter was shown opening up to Britton about her personal life on the very first night.

However, the cracks started to show days later when the pair nominated each other and, in multiple episodes since, the pair have been complaining about each other in the Diary Room.

In Thursday’s episode (14 March), the housemates were instructed to nominate face-to-face – and it was Britton’s nomination for Ekin-Su, who has been accused of “overreacting” every time someone mentions Love Island, that left many viewers shocked.

During the nomination, Britton said she has seen Ekin-Su’s mask “slip”, branding her a “dangerous oppenent”.

“I don’t get you, you don’t get me,” Britton said, adding: “I sometimes feel like you’re wearing a mask. You absorb other people’s personalities so easily. You say that I haven’t asked you any questions but when I have I don’t find the answers that enlightening. I feel like I don’t know the real you, and that has disappointed and disturbed me.”

Viewers reacted to Britton’s “savage” assessment on social media.

“Omg Fern has called Ekin-Su out so hard,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “That was such a savage read of Ekin-Su from Fern ngl.” An additional fan stated: “Never thought I’d see the day Fern Britton and Ekin-Su from Love Island have beef,” with another writing on X/Twitter: “Brutal. She didn’t hold back at all.”

One person quipped: “Memo for Ekin-Su… you come at Fern, you better not miss,” with one person writing: “Fern’s given the politest yet most savage putdown in recent memory.”

As a result of the face-to-face nominations, Ekin-Su, Britton, Louis Walsh, Levi Roots and David Potts are up for eviction, with two set to be eliminated.

Ekin-Su has been nominated for eviction (Shutterstock for Big Brother)

Since the series launched, the celebrities have not held back from sharing their straight-shooting opinions, with “house lodger” Sharon Osbourne sharing candid views on James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres.

Britton, who hosted ITV daytime series This Morning from 1999 to 2009, followed suit after saying that she “might have to leave” the house if her former co-host Phillip Schofield entered the house as a surprise housemate.

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su has been accused of “overreacting” about her involvement with Love Island when being quizzed about her time on the subject show by her fellow housemates.