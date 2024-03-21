Independent TV
Moment Bradley Riches leaves Celebrity Big Brother in shock backdoor eviction
Watch the moment Bradley Riches is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house through the backdoor.
The shock twist came ahead of Friday’s final (22 March), which will see Louis Walsh, Nikita Kuzmin, Fern Britton, Colson Smith or David Potts crowned the winner.
In the closing moments of Thursday evening’s episode, Bradley left the house via the backdoor, having initially expected to meet with a family member in the garden.
He was greeted, instead, by AJ Odudu - who confirmed his eviction.
The remaining housemates - who all caught up with a loved one on Thursday’s episode - watched on in shock from inside the house.
00:31