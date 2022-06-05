New on Netflix in June 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month

Here’s everything being added to streaming service in next 30 days

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 05 June 2022 20:22
The Umbrella Academy trailer

June is set to be a busy month for Netflix.

Alongside the release of brand new films starring Adam Sandler and Chris Hemsworth, the streaming service will welcome back one of its biggest TV shows – The Umbrella Academy.

Elsewhere, a spin-off based on Money Heist will debut as well as a host of licenced content, including Motherless Brooklyn and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in June 2022 below.

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movies

3 June

Interceptor

10 June

Hustle

Trees of Peace

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in ‘Hustle’

(Netflix)

15 June

Centauro

15 June

The Wrath of God

17 June

Spiderhead

22 June

Love & Gelato

TV Shows

3 June

Surviving Summer

The Perfect Mother

8 June

Baby Fever

8 June

Rhythm + Flow France

Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix film ‘Spiderhead’

(Netflix )

10 June

First Kill

Intimacy

15 June

God’s Favorite Idiot

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

16 June

Love & Anarchy season two

17 June

She season two

The War Next-Door season two

22 June

The Umbrella Academy season three

23 June

First Class

24 June

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is returning for a third season

(CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

29 June

The Upshaws season two

Documentary

3 June

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

8 June

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

10 June

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

16 June

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

17 June

The Martha Mitchell Effect

19 June

Civil: Ben Crump

21 June

The Future Of…

Jennifer Lopez in new Netflix documentary 'Halftime’

(Netflix)

Comedy

21 June

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

28 June

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Kids

16 June

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos volume two

Anime

18 June

Spriggan

30 June

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

1 June

Carriers

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Man of Tai Chi

Run Fatboy Run

The Crow

The Ledge

The Man with the Iron Fists 2

Tremors 5: Bloodline

Untraceable

4 June

The Extraordinary Tale of the Times Table

6 June

My Spy

Spaced Out

Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista in 'My Spy'

(STX Films)

7 June

Over Her Dead Body

13 June

Motherless Brooklyn

16 June

Bohemian Rhapsody

20 June

The Craft: Legacy

TV Shows

1 June

Burning Love

The Client List

17 June

You Don’t Know Me

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody'

(Fox)

Documentary

4 June

The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire

6 June

On the Trails of Glaciers Mission to Alaska

The Lancaster at War 18 June

Long Boarding LA to NY

Kids

6 June

Action Pack season two

