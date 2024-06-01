New on Netflix in June 2024: Every movie and TV series landing this month
All the new releases arriving in the next 30 days
June is going to be a very busy month for Netflix.
Alongside returning shows, including the final season of Sweet Tooth and the concluding part of Bridgerton season three, there will be a bunch of new films, including the Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron action-comedy A Family Affair.
There will also be the addition of Richard Linklater’s acclaimed Hit Man, following its theatrical release. The film stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.
Meanwhile, licenced acquisitions include Bodies Bodies Bodies and The End We Start From, which stars Jodie Comer.
Below is the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in June 2024. Find the list of everything being removed here.
NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL TITLES
TV
5 June
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season five – UK/US
6 June
Kübra season two – UK/US
Sweet Tooth season three – UK/US
7 June
Hierarchy – UK/US
Perfect Match season two – UK/US
12 June
King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch season two – UK/US
13 June
Bridgerton season three – part two – UK/US
Doctor Climax season one – UK/US
14 June
Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams season one – UK/US
15 June
Miss Night and Day season one – UK/US
18 June
Agents of Mystery season one – UK/US
21 June
Gangs of Galicia season one – UK/US
The Victim’s Game season two – UK/US
27 June
Supacell season one – UK/US
That ‘90s Show season two – part one – UK/US
28 June
Kota Factory season three – UK/US
The Mole season two – UK/US
Oloture: The Journey season one – UK/US
Owning Manhattan season one – UK/US
Savage Beauty season two – UK/US
Movies
1 June
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 – UK/US
4 June
The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance – UK/US
5 June
How to Rob a Bank – UK/US
Under Paris – UK/US
6 June
Basma – UK/US
7 June
Hit Man – UK/US
14 June
Ultraman: Rising – UK/US
19 June
Inheritance – UK/US
Kleks Academy – UK/US
21 June
Trigger Warning – UK/US
27 June
Drawing Closer – UK/US
28 June
A Family Affair – UK/US
Documentary
5 June
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – UK/US
6 June
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money – UK/US
Rafa Marquez: El Capitan – UK/US
11 June
Tour De France: Unchained season two – UK/US
12 June
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors – UK/US
18 June
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – UK/US
19 June
Black Barbie – UK/US
20 June
The Accidental Twins – UK/US
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – UK/US
25 June
Kaulitz & Kaulitz – UK/US
26 June
Worst Roommate Ever season two – UK/US
Comedy
4 June
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – UK/US
11 June
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – UK/US
Anime
6 June
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura – UK/US
22 June
Rising Impact season one – part one – UK/US
Kids
3 June
Little Baby Bum: Music Time season two – UK/US
5 June
LEGO: Ninjago: Dragons Rising season two – part two – UK/US
27 June
Unicorn Academy chapter two – UK/US
LICENCED TITLES
TV
1 June
Heartland season 16 – US
Killing Eve season three – UK
New Amsterdam – UK
Scavengers Reign – UK
Young Sheldon season six – UK
2 June
Taskmaster series 14 – UK
3 June
How I Met Your Mother season one to nine – US
4 June
Anti-Hero season one – UK/US
Ride on Time – US
9 June
Big Boys – UK
14 June
Forged in Fire season 14 – US
15 June
Cold Case Files season three – US
19 June
Dexter season one to eight – US
The Thin Red Line – UK
28 June
Hoarders season 14 – US
30 June
Alone season 10 – US
NCIS season 16 and 17 – US
Movies
1 June
Ali – US
Allegiant – US
Baby Boy – US
The Breakfast Club – US
Cold Copy – UK/US
The Conjuring – US
The Conjuring 2 – US
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – US
The Devil’s Own – US
Divergent – US
Dune (1984) – US
Flushed Away – US
Home – US
Insurgent – US
Janky Promoters – US
Kicking & Screaming (2005) – US
Land of the Lost –US
The LEGO Movie – US
Lumberjack the Monster – UK/US
A Million Ways to Die in the West –US
National Security – US
On the Basis of Sex – US
Pilecki’s Report – UK/US
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – US
1917 – US
The Pretty One – UK
SWAT – US
Simon – US
Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation – US
Swoon – UK
Tangerine – US
Two Can Play at That Game – US
3 June
300: Rise of an Empire – US
6 June
Crazy Rich Asians – US
7 June
Bodies Bodies Bodies – UK
8 June
Wonder – US
14 June
Abang Adik – US
Nope – UK
17 June
Carol – US
18 June
Fifty Shades of Grey – US
19 June
The End We Start From – UK
The LEGO Batman Movie – US
21 June
Aftersun – US
Documentary
1 June
30 for 30: Once Brothers – US
3 June
The Footballer, His Wife, and the Crash – UK
30 for 30: Lance – US
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry – US
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius – US
13 June
Remembering Gene Wilder – UK/US
17 June
30 for 30: June 17th, 1984 – US
Anime
1 June
Black Clover season three – UK/US
Kids
13 June
LEGO Friends season two – US
24 June
Little Angel volume five – US
30 June
The Smurfs season two – US
