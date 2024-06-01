For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

June is going to be a very busy month for Netflix.

Alongside returning shows, including the final season of Sweet Tooth and the concluding part of Bridgerton season three, there will be a bunch of new films, including the Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron action-comedy A Family Affair.

There will also be the addition of Richard Linklater’s acclaimed Hit Man, following its theatrical release. The film stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.

Meanwhile, licenced acquisitions include Bodies Bodies Bodies and The End We Start From, which stars Jodie Comer.

Below is the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in June 2024. Find the list of everything being removed here.

NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL TITLES

TV

5 June

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season five – UK/US

6 June

Kübra season two – UK/US

Sweet Tooth season three – UK/US

Heartwarming Netflix show ‘Sweet Tooth’ is returning for one final season ( Netflix )

7 June

Hierarchy – UK/US

Perfect Match season two – UK/US

12 June

King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch season two – UK/US

13 June

Bridgerton season three – part two – UK/US

Doctor Climax season one – UK/US

14 June

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams season one – UK/US

15 June

Miss Night and Day season one – UK/US

18 June

Agents of Mystery season one – UK/US

21 June

Gangs of Galicia season one – UK/US

The Victim’s Game season two – UK/US

Nicola Coughlan is returning for the second part of ‘Bridgerton’s third season ( Netflix )

27 June

Supacell season one – UK/US

That ‘90s Show season two – part one – UK/US

28 June

Kota Factory season three – UK/US

The Mole season two – UK/US

Oloture: The Journey season one – UK/US

Owning Manhattan season one – UK/US

Savage Beauty season two – UK/US

Movies

1 June

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 – UK/US

4 June

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance – UK/US

5 June

How to Rob a Bank – UK/US

Under Paris – UK/US

6 June

Basma – UK/US

7 June

Hit Man – UK/US

Adria Arjona and Glen Powell star in Richard Linklater’s ‘Hit Man’ ( Netflix )

14 June

Ultraman: Rising – UK/US

19 June

Inheritance – UK/US

Kleks Academy – UK/US

21 June

Trigger Warning – UK/US

27 June

Drawing Closer – UK/US

28 June

A Family Affair – UK/US

‘The Paperboy’ co-stars Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron reunite for ‘A Family Affair’ ( Netflix )

Documentary

5 June

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – UK/US

6 June

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money – UK/US

Rafa Marquez: El Capitan – UK/US

11 June

Tour De France: Unchained season two – UK/US

12 June

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors – UK/US

18 June

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – UK/US

19 June

Black Barbie – UK/US

20 June

The Accidental Twins – UK/US

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – UK/US

25 June

Kaulitz & Kaulitz – UK/US

26 June

Worst Roommate Ever season two – UK/US

‘Ultraman: Rising’ is expeced to do big business for Netflix in June ( Netflix )

Comedy

4 June

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – UK/US

11 June

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – UK/US

Anime

6 June

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura – UK/US

22 June

Rising Impact season one – part one – UK/US

Kids

3 June

Little Baby Bum: Music Time season two – UK/US

5 June

LEGO: Ninjago: Dragons Rising season two – part two – UK/US

27 June

Unicorn Academy chapter two – UK/US

LICENCED TITLES

TV

1 June

Heartland season 16 – US

Killing Eve season three – UK

New Amsterdam – UK

Scavengers Reign – UK

Young Sheldon season six – UK

( Max )

2 June

Taskmaster series 14 – UK

3 June

How I Met Your Mother season one to nine – US

4 June

Anti-Hero season one – UK/US

Ride on Time – US

9 June

Big Boys – UK

14 June

Forged in Fire season 14 – US

15 June

Cold Case Files season three – US

19 June

Dexter season one to eight – US

The Thin Red Line – UK

Michael C. Hall and Rampling in 'A Beautiful Day' (Season 8, Episode 1) of 'Dexter' ( Alamy )

28 June

Hoarders season 14 – US

30 June

Alone season 10 – US

NCIS season 16 and 17 – US

Movies

1 June

Ali – US

Allegiant – US

Baby Boy – US

The Breakfast Club – US

Cold Copy – UK/US

The Conjuring – US

The Conjuring 2 – US

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – US

'I don’t want to sit there and have to dispel everything. The unexplained is the unexplained and that’s OK'

The Devil’s Own – US

Divergent – US

Dune (1984) – US

Flushed Away – US

Home – US

Insurgent – US

Janky Promoters – US

Kicking & Screaming (2005) – US

Land of the Lost –US

The LEGO Movie – US

Lumberjack the Monster – UK/US

A Million Ways to Die in the West –US

National Security – US

On the Basis of Sex – US

Pilecki’s Report – UK/US

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – US

1917 – US

The Pretty One – UK

SWAT – US

Simon – US

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation – US

Swoon – UK

Tangerine – US

Two Can Play at That Game – US

3 June

300: Rise of an Empire – US

6 June

Crazy Rich Asians – US

7 June

Bodies Bodies Bodies – UK

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies' ( A24 )

8 June

Wonder – US

14 June

Abang Adik – US

Nope – UK

17 June

Carol – US

18 June

Fifty Shades of Grey – US

19 June

The End We Start From – UK

The LEGO Batman Movie – US

21 June

Aftersun – US

Oscars Best Actor

Documentary

1 June

30 for 30: Once Brothers – US

3 June

The Footballer, His Wife, and the Crash – UK

30 for 30: Lance – US

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry – US

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius – US

13 June

Remembering Gene Wilder – UK/US

17 June

30 for 30: June 17th, 1984 – US

Anime

1 June

Black Clover season three – UK/US

Kids

13 June

LEGO Friends season two – US

24 June

Little Angel volume five – US

30 June

The Smurfs season two – US