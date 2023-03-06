New on Netflix in March 2023: Every movie and TV series being added this month
Full list of every title being added as a new month begins
March is yet another packed month for Netflix.
There’s a live stand-up show from Chris Rock and a film based on BBC series Luther, which marks Idris Eba’s return as the detective. Then there’s an animated series depicting Elvis Presley as a secret agent voiced by Matthew McConaughey.
Meanwhile, Adam Sandeler and Jennifer Aniston are up to mischief once again in a sequel to 2017 comedy Murder Mystery.
There’s also a host of licenced titles being added to the service in March. Find the full list below.
NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
UK – ORIGINAL
Interactive
21 March
We Lost Our Human
TV
1 March
Cheat
Wrong Side of the Tracks season two
2 March
County Masameer season two
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two
Sex/Life season two
3 March
Next in Fashion season two
4 March
Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday
6 March
Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday
9 March
You season four part two
10 March
Have a nice day
Nike Training Club fitness videos:
– Abs & Core volume one
– Bodyweight Burn volume two
– Fire & Flow
– Fitness for Runners
– High-Intensity Training volume two
– Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso
– Kick Off with Betina Gozo
– Lower-Body Workouts volume one
– 10 Minute Workouts volume two
– 20 Minute Workouts volume two
– 30 MInute Workouts volume two
– Upper-body Workouts volume one
– Yoga volume one
– Yoga with Xochilt
Outlast
Rana Naidu
The Glory part two – new episodes Friday
14 March
Ariyoshi Assists season one
15 March
Below Deck season six
Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
The Law of the Jungle season one
16 March
Shadow and Bone season two
17 March
Agent Elvis
Dance 100
Maestro in Blue
Sky High: The Series
22 March
The Kingdom season two
23 March
The Night Agent
24 March
Love is Blind season four
29 March
Unseen
Wellmania
30 March
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
Unstable
31 March
Copycat Killer season one
Movie
1 March
Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me
3 March
Love at First Kiss
10 March
Luther: The Fallen Sun
8 March
Faraway
16 March
Still Time
17 March
In His Shadow
Noise
The Magician’s Elephant
30 March
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2
Documentary
2 March
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
3 March
In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
8 March
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
15 March
30 Greatest Moments: Adele
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
22 March
Waco: American Apocalypse
Comedy
5 March
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – live from 3am GMT
14 March
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
Kids
2 March
Karate Sheep season one
6 March
Ridley Jones season five
UK – LICENCED
TV
1 March
Back to Life series two
Diary of a Prosecutor season one
15 March
Below Deck season six
Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 12
Million Dollar Listing: New York season five
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season seven
Movies
1 March
Bring it On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Love Destiny: The Movie
2 March
Fall
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
The Unholy
3 March
Here Love Lies
8 March
The Clovehitch Killer
10 March
Jolly Roger
15 March
Marmaduke
Documentary
1 March
Merkel
Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana
3 March
Split at the Root
Kids
1 March
Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two
Little Angel volume two
US – LICENCED
TV
1 March
Diary of a Prosecutor season one
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death season two
2 March
Masameer County season two
6 March
Unlock My Boss season one
15 March
IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
Tiger and Dragon season one
Movies
1 March
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Easy A
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Love Destiny: The Movie
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Neon Lights
Open Season
Open Season 2
The Other Boleyn Girl
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
2 March
Thalaikoothal
This is Where I Leave You
7 March
World War Z
10 March
Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live
Jolly Roger
16 March
The Chronicles of Riddick
Dragged Across Concrete
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
20 March
Carol
31 March
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Kids
1 March
Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two
Little Angel volume two
16 March
Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure
17 March
Pul Pul Molcar season two
31 March
Henry Danger season four and five
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two
Anime
28 March
InuYasha season four and five
