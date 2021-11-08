New Netflix releases this week in November 2021
Including its most expensive film to date
The nights may be getting colder, but Netflix has you covered.
Over the next few weeks, the streaming service will release a huge batch of new titles, ranging from Rebecca Hall film Passing to the return of Tiger King.
Other titles set to be released include new Korean-language series Hellbound and the fourth season of Selling Sunset.
Before that, there’s a whole slew of new titles being added to Netflix – below is a full list everything coming to the service this week )find out what’s being removed here).
ORIGINAL
TV
9 November
Swap Shop: Dash for Cash
Your Life Is A Joke
10 November
Gentefied season two
11 November
Love Never Lies
12 November
Lies and Deceit
Movies
10 November
Passing
11 November
7 Prisoners
12 November
Red Notice
Documentary
10 November
Animal
LICENCED
TV
8 November
Trigger Happy TV
Movies
9 November
The Curse of La Llorona
12 November
Caught in the Act
12 November
De leeuw van Vlaanderen
Silent Comrade
Warrior Father King
Documentary
12 November
I Am (Not) a Monster
Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies