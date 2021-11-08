The nights may be getting colder, but Netflix has you covered.

Over the next few weeks, the streaming service will release a huge batch of new titles, ranging from Rebecca Hall film Passing to the return of Tiger King.

Other titles set to be released include new Korean-language series Hellbound and the fourth season of Selling Sunset.

Before that, there’s a whole slew of new titles being added to Netflix – below is a full list everything coming to the service this week )find out what’s being removed here).

ORIGINAL

TV

9 November

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash

Your Life Is A Joke

10 November

Gentefied season two

11 November

Love Never Lies

12 November

Lies and Deceit

Movies

10 November

Passing

11 November

7 Prisoners

12 November

Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice' (Frank Masi/Netflix)

Documentary

10 November

Animal

LICENCED

TV

8 November

Trigger Happy TV

Movies

9 November

The Curse of La Llorona

12 November

Caught in the Act

12 November

De leeuw van Vlaanderen

Silent Comrade

Warrior Father King

'The Curse of La Llorona' is the latest horror from the producers of 'The Conjuring' (Warner Bros)

Documentary

12 November

I Am (Not) a Monster

Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie