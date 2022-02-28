New on Netflix in March 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
Full list of everything being added in the next 31 days
Netflix has yet another busy month in store this March.
Alongside new films, including Ryan Reynolds’ time travel adventure The Adam Project and post-apocalyptic thriller Black Crab, the streaming service will also be releasing the second season of its hit series Bridgerton.
Some high-=profile films will also be making their Netflix debut in the UK: Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, the Coen brothers’ Hail, Ceasar! and Spike Jonze film Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix.
Find a full list of every movie and TV series joining Netflix in March 2022 below.
1 March
Original Content
Movies
2 March
Against the Ice
3 March
The Weekend Away
4 March
Meskina
Nightride
The Invisible Thread
9 March
The Bombardment
11 March
The Adam Project
15 March
Marilyn’s Eyes
17 March
Rescued by Ruby
18 March
Backpackers
Black Crab
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
24 March
Love Like the Falling Petals
TV
1 March
Worst Roommate Ever season one
2 March
Savage Rhythm season one
3 March
Midnight at Pera Palace season one
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season two
4 March
Making Fun season one
Lies and Deceit season one
Pieces of Her season one
8 March
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts season two
9 March
Queer Eye: Germany season one
The Last Kingdom series four
11 March
Life After Death with Tyler Henry season one
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After season one
16 March
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
18 March
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question season one
Cracow Monsters season one
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love season one
Human Resources season one
Light the Night part three
Standing Up season one
Top Boy series four
Young, Famous & Africa season one
25 March
Bridgerton season two
Documentary
3 March
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
9 March
The Andy Warhol Diaries
11 March
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season four
16 March
Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
29 March
Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock
Comedy
3 March
Whindersoson Nunes: My Own Show!
8 March
Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You
15 March
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous
Kids
3 March
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season two
Power Rangers: Dino Fury season two
10 March
Karma’s World season two
15 March
Team Zenko Go
25 March
Transformers: Botbots
29 March
Mighty Express season six
31 March
Super PupZ
Anime
10 March
Kotaro Lives Alone
28 March
Thermae Romae Novae
Licenced Content
Movies
1 March
Alive
Cujo
Hell on the Border
Her
I Spit on Your Grave 2
Love Is Color Blind
The Master
Three Days of Condor
Save The Last Dance
Spider-Man 2
United
5 March
August, Osage County
6 March
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
10 March
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania
11 March
17 Again
Hail, Caesar!
13 March
It Chapter Two
15 March
The Intouchables
TV
1 March
The Guardians of Justice season one
3 March
American Girl
6 March
Rick and Morty season five
