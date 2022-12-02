Jump to content

New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month

Every title being added from now until the end of the year

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 02 December 2022 03:02
Comments
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.

These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.

There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,

TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off to The Witcher and a spy series called Treason.

Fun for all the family, then. Find every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in December 2022 below.

And a rundown of everything being removed from the service from now until the end of the year here.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movie

1 December

Troll

2 December

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

6 December

Delivery by Christmas

Luke Evans leads the voice cast of ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’

(Netflix)

7 December

Burning Patience

The Marriage App

9 December

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

15 December

The Big 4

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

16 December

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

23 December

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

30 December

They Cloned Tyrone

White Noise

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is the director’s first film since ‘The Shape of Water’

(Netflix)

TV

2 December

Firefly Lane season two – part one

Hot Skull season one

My Unorthodox Life season two

7 December

I Hate Christmas season one

Smiley season one

The Most Beautiful Flower season one

Too Hot To Handle season four

9 December

CAT season one

Dream Home Makeover season four

Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film ‘BARDO’

(Netflix)

14 December

Glitter season one

16 December

Cook at all Costs season one

Dance Monsters season one

Far From Home season one

How to Ruin Christmas season three

Paradise PD season four

The Recruit season one

A Storm for Christmas (limited series)

Summer Job season one

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is coming to Netflix after a successful, if brief, theatrical run

(John Wilson/Netflix)

21 December

Emily in Paris season three

22 December

Alice in Borderland season two

25 December

Time Hustler season one

The Witcher: Blood Origin (limited series)

26 December

Treason (limited series)

30 December

The Glory season one

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig lead the cast of Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

(Netflix)

Documentary

1 December

The Masked Scammer

2 December

“Sr.”

8 December

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

The Elephant Whisperers

13 December

Last Chance U: Basketball season two

14 December

Kangaroo Valley

Comedy

6 December

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

27 December

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

‘Emily in Paris’ is back with a third season

(Netflix)

Kids

5 December

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race season one

6 December

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus season one

15 December

Sonic Prime season one

Anime

9 December

Dragon Age: Absolution season one

13 December

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure season one

20 December

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part one

LICENCED

TV

1 December

Archer season 13

‘Alice in Borderland’ returns for season two this Christmas

(Netflix)

Movies

1 December

Angel Falls Christmas

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Christmas Time Is Here

A Kindhearted Christmas

The Raven

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Spilt Gravy on Rice

Stuart Little

2 December

Warriors of Future

17 December

Inkheart

20 December

Mothering Sunday

TV

2 December

Supermodel Me: Revolution season one

Kids

1 December

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

Blippi Wonders season two

