New on Netflix this month: Every movie and TV show landing on service in October 2022
October is typically a big month for Netflix.
Alongside returning shows, including animated sitcom Big Mouth, and new films (medical drama The Good Nurse) will be a large bunch of spooky titles released in time for Halloween.
This includes The Midnight Club, the latest series from Haunting of Hill House maestro Mike Flanagan, and a new Twilight Zone-style anthology series from director Guillermo del Toro.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October below.
ORIGINAL CONTENT
TV
2 October
Forever Queens season one
5 October
Bling Empire season three
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero season one
High Water season one
Nailed It! season seven
7 October
Doll House season one
Glitch season one
Man on Pause season one
The Midnight Club season one
The Mole season one
12 October
Belascoarán, PI season one
Easy Bake Battle season one
The Playlist season one
The Watcher season one
14 October
Black Butterflies season one
Everything Calls for Salvation season one
Holy Family season one
Mismatched season two
15 October
The Queen’s Umbrella season one
17 October
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant season two
18 October
Somebody Feed Phil season six
Unsolved Mysteries volume three
19 October
Love is Blind season two
Notre-Dame season one
The Green Glove Gang season one
21 October
28 Days Haunted season one
Barbarians season two
From Scratch season one
25 October
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities season one (five episodes released nightly)
27 October
Dubai Bling season one
Family Reunion part five
28 October
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself season one
Big Mouth season six
Drink Masters season one
If Only season one
Movies
5 October
Jumping from High Places
Mr Harrigan’s Phone
Togo
7 October
Luckiest Girl Alive
Old People
11 October
Someone Borrowed
12 October
The Nutty Boy
14 October
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
19 October
The School for Good and Evil
The Stranger
21 October
Descendant
24 October
The Chalk Line
26 October
Hellhole
Robbing Mussolini
The Good Nurse
27 October
Cici
28 October
All Quiet on the Western Front
28 October
Wendell & Wild
Documentary
5 October
The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave
6 October
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
7 October
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
The Redeem Team
11 October
Island of the Sea Wolves
13 October
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
18 October
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
21 October
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
26 October
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
28 October
I AM A STALKER
Comedy
4 October
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
7 October
Kev Adams: The Real Me
11 October
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
23 October
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
Kids
7 October
Oddballs season one
10 October
Spirit Rangers season one
13 October
Dead End: Paranormal Park season two
21 October
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale season one
27 October
Daniel Spellbound season one
Romantic Killer season one
Anime
7 October
Tiger & Bunny 2
13 October
Exception
27 October
Romantic Killer season one
LICENCED CONTENT
TV
1 October
Eden season one
One the Woman season one
Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil)
3 October
Peaky Blinders season six
8 October
Bad Guys season one
10 October
Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (multiple seasons)
12 October
Missing: The Other Side season one
Movies
The Final Destination
Halloween 2 (2009)
I, Frankenstein
The Last Vermeer
Pixie
The Scandalous Four
Sleepy Hollow
Transition
6 October
Ngeri Ngeri Sedap
12 October
Blackout
13 October
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
15 October
Happy Valley (1986)
Mad Dogs (2002)
24 October
Mr Midnight: Beware the Monsters
Documentary
1 October
The Name of the Game
Ten Dollar Death Trip
14 October
Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything
15 October
Heroes of the Empire
Kids
3 October
Chip and Potato season four
22 October
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
