Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

October is typically a big month for Netflix.

Alongside returning shows, including animated sitcom Big Mouth, and new films (medical drama The Good Nurse) will be a large bunch of spooky titles released in time for Halloween.

This includes The Midnight Club, the latest series from Haunting of Hill House maestro Mike Flanagan, and a new Twilight Zone-style anthology series from director Guillermo del Toro.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October below.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL CONTENT

TV

2 October

Forever Queens season one

5 October

Bling Empire season three

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero season one

High Water season one

Nailed It! season seven

7 October

Doll House season one

Glitch season one

Man on Pause season one

The Midnight Club season one

The Mole season one

12 October

Belascoarán, PI season one

Easy Bake Battle season one

The Playlist season one

The Watcher season one

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in ‘The Watcher’ (Netflix)

14 October

Black Butterflies season one

Everything Calls for Salvation season one

Holy Family season one

Mismatched season two

15 October

The Queen’s Umbrella season one

17 October

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant season two

18 October

Somebody Feed Phil season six

Unsolved Mysteries volume three

19 October

Love is Blind season two

Notre-Dame season one

The Green Glove Gang season one

21 October

28 Days Haunted season one

Barbarians season two

From Scratch season one

25 October

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities season one (five episodes released nightly)

27 October

Dubai Bling season one

Family Reunion part five

28 October

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself season one

Big Mouth season six

Drink Masters season one

If Only season one

‘Big Mouth’ is returning to Netflix (Netflix)

Movies

5 October

Jumping from High Places

Mr Harrigan’s Phone

Togo

7 October

Luckiest Girl Alive

Old People

11 October

Someone Borrowed

12 October

The Nutty Boy

14 October

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

19 October

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

21 October

Descendant

24 October

The Chalk Line

26 October

Hellhole

Robbing Mussolini

The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain in ’The Good Nurse’ (Netflix)

27 October

Cici

28 October

All Quiet on the Western Front

28 October

Wendell & Wild

Documentary

5 October

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave

6 October

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

7 October

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Redeem Team

11 October

Island of the Sea Wolves

13 October

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

18 October

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

21 October

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

26 October

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

28 October

I AM A STALKER

Comedy

4 October

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

7 October

Kev Adams: The Real Me

11 October

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

23 October

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

Kids

7 October

Oddballs season one

10 October

Spirit Rangers season one

13 October

Dead End: Paranormal Park season two

21 October

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale season one

27 October

Daniel Spellbound season one

Romantic Killer season one

Anime

7 October

Tiger & Bunny 2

13 October

Exception

27 October

Romantic Killer season one

LICENCED CONTENT

TV

1 October

Eden season one

One the Woman season one

Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil)

3 October

Peaky Blinders season six

The final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is being added to Netflix (ROBERT VIGLASKY PHOTOGRAPHY)

8 October

Bad Guys season one

10 October

Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (multiple seasons)

12 October

Missing: The Other Side season one

Movies

The Final Destination

Halloween 2 (2009)

I, Frankenstein

The Last Vermeer

Pixie

The Scandalous Four

Sleepy Hollow

Transition

6 October

Ngeri Ngeri Sedap

12 October

Blackout

13 October

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

15 October

Happy Valley (1986)

Mad Dogs (2002)

24 October

Mr Midnight: Beware the Monsters

Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant in ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ (Curzon Artificial Eye)

Documentary

1 October

The Name of the Game

Ten Dollar Death Trip

14 October

Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything

15 October

Heroes of the Empire

Kids

3 October

Chip and Potato season four

22 October

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show