New on Netflix in April 2025, including Tom Hardy thriller you need on your radar

You’ll immediately want to add this to your watchlist

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 06 April 2025 14:18 BST
Comments
Tom Hardy and Timothy Olyphant in trailer for thriller Havoc

Netflix has an array of new titles arriving in April 2025, ranging from the return of Black Mirror, a new Tom Hardy film to the final season of a hit show.

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series continues on Netflix, 14 years after it started life on Channel 4, with six new episodes, including a sequel episode to series four space instalment “USS Callister”.

Other shows set to be on everyone’s lips include new Miami-set medical drama Pulse, adult animation Devil May Cry and the fifth and final season of You, starring Penn Badgley.

Film wise, Hardy heads up Havoc, a new action noir thriller from The Raid and Gangs of London director Gareth Evans, which follows a detective who fights his way through a criminal underworld while trying to rescue a politician’s estranged son.

But the most intriguing release comes from Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi, whose new film Bullet Train Explosion essentially sounds like Speed on a train.

The thriller follows a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, with authorities racing against time to save everyone on board.

Find every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in April 2025 below – and every title being removed here.

Original Titles 

Movies

2 April

Banger – UK/US

4 April

Test – UK/US

9 April

The Dad Quest – UK/US

10 April

Frozen Hot Boys – UK/US

North of North season one – UK/US

11 April

Meet the Khumalos – UK/US

18 April

iHostage – UK/US

23 April

Bullet Train Explosion – UK/US

‘Bullet Train Explosion’ is a new thriller from ‘Shin Godzilla’ director Shinji Higuchi
‘Bullet Train Explosion’ is a new thriller from ‘Shin Godzilla’ director Shinji Higuchi (Netflix)

25 April

Havoc – UK/US

30 April

Exterritorial – UK/US

Television

2 April

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! season one – UK/US

Love on the Spectrum season three – UK/US

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season five – UK/US

3 April

Devil May Cry season one – UK/US

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season three – UK/US

Pulse season one – UK/US

Tom Hardy stars in new Gareth Evans thriller ‘Havoc’
Tom Hardy stars in new Gareth Evans thriller ‘Havoc’ (Netflix)

4 April

Karma season one – UK/US

5 April

Yaiba: Samurai Legend season one (new episodes weekly) – UK/US

8 April

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season four – UK/US

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (new episode) – UK/US

Kian’s Bizarre B&B season one

10 April

Black Mirror season seven – UK/US

Moonrise season one – UK/US

11 April

The Gardener season one – UK/US

12 April

Resident Playbook season one – UK/US

15 April

The Glass Dome season one – UK/US

16 April

I Am Not Mendoza season one – UK/US

Project UFO season one – UK/US

The Diamond Heist season one – UK/US

Anime ‘Devil May Cry’ is being added to Netflix
Anime ‘Devil May Cry’ is being added to Netflix (Netflix)

17 April

Istanbul Encyclopedia season one – UK/US

Ransom Canyon season one – UK/US

19 April

Heavenly Ever After season one – UK/US

23 April

Battle Camp season one – UK/US

24 April

You season five – UK/US

25 April

Pokémon Horizons:The Search for Laqua season two, part two – UK/US

28 April

Chef’s Table: Legends season one – UK/US

30 April

Astérix & Obelix: The Big Fight season one – UK/US

The Eternaut season one – UK/US

Documentary

8 April

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (new episodes weekly) – UK/US

9 April

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing – UK/US

18 April

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror – UK/US

21 April

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey – UK/US

23 April

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way – UK/US

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 – UK/US

30 April

Turning Point: The Vietnam War – UK/US

Comedy

1 April

Nimesh Patel: Instant Karma – UK/US

7 April

Kill Tony season one, episode one – UK/US

Medical drama ‘Pulse’ starts on Netflix in April
Medical drama ‘Pulse’ starts on Netflix in April (Netflix)

Sport

17 April

NXT Stand & Deliver – UK/US

Wrestlemania 41: Night One – UK/US

18 April

Wrestlemania 41: Night Two – UK/US

Kids

1 April

Earth Playlist season one – UK/US

7 April

Blippi’s Job Show season one – UK/US

Licenced Titles

Movies

1 April

The Age of Innocence – US

Alpha – US

Babah – UK/US

Big Daddy – US

The Blind – UK

Bonnie and Clyde – US

The Breakfast Club – US

Couples Retreat – US

Conan the Destroyer – US

The Croods – US

Draft Day – US

Field of Dreams – US

Cristin Milioti is returning in ‘Black Mirror’ for a ‘USS Callister’ sequel
Cristin Milioti is returning in ‘Black Mirror’ for a ‘USS Callister’ sequel (Netflix)

For Love of the Game – US

Geostorm – US

Get Him to the Greek – US

Heat – US

Insidious: Chapter 2 – US

Jack the Giant Slayer – US

K-9 – US

Lucy – US

Matilda (1996)– US 

The Mauritanian – US

Mending the Line – UK

Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie – UK

The Place Beyond the Pines – UK/US

Psycho (1960)– US

Rise of the Guardians – US

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady) – US

Rudy – US

Sicario: Day of the Soldado – US

Smokey and the Bandit – US

Smokey and the Bandit II – US

Sniper GRIT – UK

Uncle Buck – US

‘Ransom Canyon’, starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, is a must for Western fans
‘Ransom Canyon’, starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, is a must for Western fans (Netflix)

2 April

Don’t Worry Darling – UK

3 April

Naked Gun 331/3: The Final Insult – UK

4 April

Fast X – UK

Total Recall (1990) – UK

7 April

Jesus Revolution – UK

8 April

Paddington in Peru – UK

9 April

The Addams Family (1991)– US

The Hating Game – US

10 April

Two Husbands One Wife – UK

‘You’ is returning for a fifth and final season on Netflix
‘You’ is returning for a fifth and final season on Netflix (Netflix)

12 April

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies – US

13 April

Life or Something Like It – US

21 April

American Sniper – US

24 April

A Dog’s Way Home – US

Television

1 April

The Apothecary Diaries season one – UK/US

I Love You, Just a Little Bit season one – UK

Naruto season five – UK

P-Valley – UK

3 April

State of the Union season one and two – UK

4 April

The 101st Proposal season one – UK/US

Ripper Street – UK

6 April

Witchwatch new episode – UK

13 April

Years and Years – UK

15 April

Young Sheldon season seven – US

20 April

The Sea Beyond – UK/US

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is being added to Netflix
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is being added to Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

Documentary

1 April

Tamang Panahon – UK

9 April

Minted: The Rise (And Fall?) Of The NFT – UK/US

A Queen’s Runway – UK

23 April

UnBroken – US

Kids

10 April

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! season four – US

