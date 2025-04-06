New on Netflix in April 2025, including Tom Hardy thriller you need on your radar
You’ll immediately want to add this to your watchlist
Netflix has an array of new titles arriving in April 2025, ranging from the return of Black Mirror, a new Tom Hardy film to the final season of a hit show.
Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series continues on Netflix, 14 years after it started life on Channel 4, with six new episodes, including a sequel episode to series four space instalment “USS Callister”.
Other shows set to be on everyone’s lips include new Miami-set medical drama Pulse, adult animation Devil May Cry and the fifth and final season of You, starring Penn Badgley.
Film wise, Hardy heads up Havoc, a new action noir thriller from The Raid and Gangs of London director Gareth Evans, which follows a detective who fights his way through a criminal underworld while trying to rescue a politician’s estranged son.
But the most intriguing release comes from Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi, whose new film Bullet Train Explosion essentially sounds like Speed on a train.
The thriller follows a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, with authorities racing against time to save everyone on board.
Find every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in April 2025 below – and every title being removed here.
Original Titles
Movies
2 April
Banger – UK/US
4 April
Test – UK/US
9 April
The Dad Quest – UK/US
10 April
Frozen Hot Boys – UK/US
North of North season one – UK/US
11 April
Meet the Khumalos – UK/US
18 April
iHostage – UK/US
23 April
Bullet Train Explosion – UK/US
25 April
Havoc – UK/US
30 April
Exterritorial – UK/US
Television
2 April
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! season one – UK/US
Love on the Spectrum season three – UK/US
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season five – UK/US
3 April
Devil May Cry season one – UK/US
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season three – UK/US
Pulse season one – UK/US
4 April
Karma season one – UK/US
5 April
Yaiba: Samurai Legend season one (new episodes weekly) – UK/US
8 April
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season four – UK/US
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (new episode) – UK/US
Kian’s Bizarre B&B season one
10 April
Black Mirror season seven – UK/US
Moonrise season one – UK/US
11 April
The Gardener season one – UK/US
12 April
Resident Playbook season one – UK/US
15 April
The Glass Dome season one – UK/US
16 April
I Am Not Mendoza season one – UK/US
Project UFO season one – UK/US
The Diamond Heist season one – UK/US
17 April
Istanbul Encyclopedia season one – UK/US
Ransom Canyon season one – UK/US
19 April
Heavenly Ever After season one – UK/US
23 April
Battle Camp season one – UK/US
24 April
You season five – UK/US
25 April
Pokémon Horizons:The Search for Laqua season two, part two – UK/US
28 April
Chef’s Table: Legends season one – UK/US
30 April
Astérix & Obelix: The Big Fight season one – UK/US
The Eternaut season one – UK/US
Documentary
8 April
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (new episodes weekly) – UK/US
9 April
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing – UK/US
18 April
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror – UK/US
21 April
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey – UK/US
23 April
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way – UK/US
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 – UK/US
30 April
Turning Point: The Vietnam War – UK/US
Comedy
1 April
Nimesh Patel: Instant Karma – UK/US
7 April
Kill Tony season one, episode one – UK/US
Sport
17 April
NXT Stand & Deliver – UK/US
Wrestlemania 41: Night One – UK/US
18 April
Wrestlemania 41: Night Two – UK/US
Kids
1 April
Earth Playlist season one – UK/US
7 April
Blippi’s Job Show season one – UK/US
Licenced Titles
Movies
1 April
The Age of Innocence – US
Alpha – US
Babah – UK/US
Big Daddy – US
The Blind – UK
Bonnie and Clyde – US
The Breakfast Club – US
Couples Retreat – US
Conan the Destroyer – US
The Croods – US
Draft Day – US
Field of Dreams – US
For Love of the Game – US
Geostorm – US
Get Him to the Greek – US
Heat – US
Insidious: Chapter 2 – US
Jack the Giant Slayer – US
K-9 – US
Lucy – US
Matilda (1996)– US
The Mauritanian – US
Mending the Line – UK
Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie – UK
The Place Beyond the Pines – UK/US
Psycho (1960)– US
Rise of the Guardians – US
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady) – US
Rudy – US
Sicario: Day of the Soldado – US
Smokey and the Bandit – US
Smokey and the Bandit II – US
Sniper GRIT – UK
Uncle Buck – US
2 April
Don’t Worry Darling – UK
3 April
Naked Gun 331/3: The Final Insult – UK
4 April
Fast X – UK
Total Recall (1990) – UK
7 April
Jesus Revolution – UK
8 April
Paddington in Peru – UK
9 April
The Addams Family (1991)– US
The Hating Game – US
10 April
Two Husbands One Wife – UK
12 April
How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies – US
13 April
Life or Something Like It – US
21 April
American Sniper – US
24 April
A Dog’s Way Home – US
Television
1 April
The Apothecary Diaries season one – UK/US
I Love You, Just a Little Bit season one – UK
Naruto season five – UK
P-Valley – UK
3 April
State of the Union season one and two – UK
4 April
The 101st Proposal season one – UK/US
Ripper Street – UK
6 April
Witchwatch new episode – UK
13 April
Years and Years – UK
15 April
Young Sheldon season seven – US
20 April
The Sea Beyond – UK/US
Documentary
1 April
Tamang Panahon – UK
9 April
Minted: The Rise (And Fall?) Of The NFT – UK/US
A Queen’s Runway – UK
23 April
UnBroken – US
Kids
10 April
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! season four – US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments