Netflix has a stacked month ahead in October, with several horror titles arriving in time for Halloween.

One such title includes what many would consider to be the best horror film of the year: the A24 release Talk to Me.

Directed by twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, the film, which was released in the UK in July, follows a group of friends who become hooked on conjuring spirits using an embalmed hand. It scared up $72.4m at the box office from a budget of just $4.5m.

Elsewhere, The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is back with a new limited series, which offers his modern take on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, The Fall of the House of Usher.

Another intriguing release is a time-bending detective thriller starring Stephen Graham, titled Bodies.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix in October 2023 below. Where no territory is listed next to a title, it will be added on both UK and US Netflix.

Find the fill list of everything being removed from the service here.

NB: This list was compiled with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

4 October

Keys to the Heart

5 October

Khufiya AKA House of Spies – US

6 October

Ballerina

A Deadly Invitation – US

Fair Play – US

Reptile – UK

11 October

Once Upon a Star – US

13 October

The Conference

Fair Play – UK

Ijogbon – US

Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Fair Play’ (Netflix)

15 October

Camp Courage – US

20 October

Disco Inferno – US

Flashback – US

Kandasamys: The Baby

25 October

Burning Betrayal – US

27 October

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

‘Pain Hustlers’ (© 2023 Netflix, Inc.)

TV

5 October

Everything Now

Lupin part three

7 October

Strong Girl Nam-soon – US

9 October

Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (new episodes every Monday) – US

10 October

DI4RIES season two, part one

Last One Standing

11 October

Pact of Silence – US

12 October

The Fall of the House of Usher

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ (Netflix)

17 October

I Woke Up A Vampire – US

18 October

Dark Water

19 October

Bodies

Crashing Eid – US

Neon

20 October

Big Mouth season seven

Creature

Doona

Elite season seven

Surviving Paradise

27 October

TORE

28 October

Castaway Diva – US

Stephen Grahm in ‘Bodies’ (Netflix)

Documentary

1 October

The Dads – UK

4 October

Beckham

Race to the Summit

11 October

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

17 October

The Devil on Trial

20 October

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

24 October

Get Gotti – US

25 October

Life on Our Planet

27 October

Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film

Victoria Beckham in documentary ‘Beckham’ (Netflix)

Comedy

3 October

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – US

17 October

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – US

31 October

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – US

Kids

16 October

Oggy Oggy season three

23 October

Princess Power season two – US

24 October

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – US

Anime

12 October

Good Night World

LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising – US

19 October

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

26 October

Pluto

LICENCED

1 October

Movies

The Adventures of Tintin – US

The Amazing Spider-Man – US

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US

American Beauty – US

American Made – US

Backdraft – US

A Beautiful Mind – US

Before I Go To Sleep – UK

Biker Boyz – UK

BlackKkKlansman – US

Blessers – US

Casper – US

Catch Me if You Can – US

Cinderella Man – US

Colombiana – US

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – UK

Crawlspace – UK

Dune (2021) – US

‘Dune’ is coming to Netflix US (© 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Elysium – US

The Firm (1998) – US

Forgetting Sarah Marshall – US

Get Out – US

Gladiator – US

Hot Tub Time Machine – US

The House Bunny – US

Identity Thief – US

Kung Fu Panda – US

The Little Rascals – US

Love Actually – US

Ma – US

Margot at the Wedding – US

Miss Juneteenth – US

Mission: Impossible – US

Mission: Impossible II – US

Mission: Impossible III – US

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – US

The Monuments Men – US

Last Vegas – US

My Best Friend’s Wedding – US

Pompeii – US

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Charlile – US

Role Models – US

Runaway Bride – US

Saving Private Ryan – US

Scarface – US

Sex and the City: The Movie – US

Sex and the City 2 – US

Space Jam: A New Legacy – UK

Us – US

War of the Worlds – US

3 October

Brother (2022) – US

4 October

Filip – US

The Transporter: Refuelled – US

5 October

Sex Tape – US

6 October

Maybe Baby (2023) – US

7 October

Blue Bayou – UK

Nine Days – UK

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

9 October

After – US

11 October

It Follows – US

12 October

Deliver Us From Evil (2014) – US

13 October

Spy Kids – US

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – US

Spy Kids 3: Game Over – US

14 October

Tammy – US

The Misfits (2021) – US

15 October

Gold – UK

Look Away – US

Spider-Man: No Way Home – UK

16 October

Long Shot – US

17 October

Silver Linings Playbook – US

18 October

Spencer

20 October

Old Dads

Wolf (2021)

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is coming to Netflix UK (Sony/Marvel)

23 October

Apocalypse Clown

I Am Legend

The Suicide Squad

24 October

Minions – US

25 October

Scream (2022) – UK

26 October

Talk to Me – UK

‘Talk to Me’ is coming to Netflix in October (A24)

TV

1 October

Django – US

Drake & Josh – US

The Night Logan Woke Up – US

60 Days In season four – US

4 October

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber – US

5 October

Maxine – UK

8 October

K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan – US

19 October

American Ninja Warrior season 12 and 13 – US

Ghost Hunters season eight and nine – US

24 October

The Family Business season one to four – US

Justice League – UK

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' (STX Films)

Documentary

10 October

Murder in the Badlands – UK

23 October

Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? – UK

25 October

The UnXplained with William Shatner season three – US

29 October

Botched – US

Kids

4 October

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog – US

9 October

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure – US

19 October

Bebefinn season two – US

Anime

1 October

One Piece – US