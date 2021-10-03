Saturday Night Live is returning this Saturday (2 October) with its 47th season premiere.

Owen Wilson will host the comedy show, with Kacey Musgraves performing as the evening’s musical guest.

In the US, the show is scheduled to air at 11:30pm on NBC on Saturday.

It typically lasts until 1:30am on Sunday, although the series is live and therefore subject to occasional delays.

In the UK, SNL airs on Sky Comedy at 9pm, meaning viewers can catch up on the sketch show the day after its original broadcast.

Sketches are also uploaded to the series’s YouTube channel after airing.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

Three more hosts have been unveiled too to follow up on Wilson: Kim Kardashian West will host on 9 October, followed by Rami Malek the following week, and Jason Sudeikis on 23 October.