The NFL has responded after a dancer unfurled a Palestine and Sudan flag during Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The unknown man stood on top of the GNX car used by the rapper for his set, on Sunday (9 February) during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Gaza” and “Sudan” were painted in bold black letters on the flags, which appeared to be sewn together.

He was confronted by a member of security, at which point he jumped off the elevated platform and ran among the 400 or so dancers on the lower level for around 45 seconds.

The man was later tackled to the ground and carried off by several security guards.

In a statement to the NBC, a spokesperson for the NFL commented on the situation: “We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag. He was a part of the 400-member field cast.”

Despite some social media speculation that the stunt was intended by the rapper, who has been criticised for not being vocal about Palestine to date despite his “socially conscious” music, the NFL confirmed that the protester was in fact a member of the crew gone rogue.

“The individual hid the item on his possession and unveiled it late in the show,” it said. “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

Lamar’s performance, days after sweeping five Grammys, featured a self-censored performance of his hit Grammy-winning diss song “Not Like Us”.

Last year, George the Poet called out the rapper for “cosplaying as a revolutionary”.

The incident comes shortly after Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for the US to “take over” Gaza and remove much of its Palestinian population.

During a recent press conference at the White House, during which he was joined by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president said that the U.S. “will take over the Gaza Strip” with a “a long-term ownership position.”

He estimated that about 1.8 million of the near-2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza would have to be relocated to achieve his vision of turning what he called a “hell hole” into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.