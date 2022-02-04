Nick Cannon has apologised for announcing that he was expecting his eighth child so soon after the death of his son, Zen.

The presenter and comedian’s youngest son, who he shared with Alyssa Scott, died of a rare brain tumour in December. Zen was five months old.

Presenting The Nick Cannon Show on Monday (31 January), Cannon revealed that he was about to become a father once again, after being photographed at a baby shower with model Bre Tiesi.

However, returning to his talk show on Thursday (3 February), Cannon admitted that he “could have done better” when sharing his good news.

“I actually would like to take a moment just to be honest and even take a moment to listen… and apologise properly,” he said.

“I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children… whether that’s someone who’s new or someone who’s had my child and I have such a great relationship and great admiration for everyone in my life.”

The Masked Singer host in the US continued: “I didn’t know how to explain it, I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke and I know I could do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions.

“So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better, continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate like they often show me, each and every day through these processes.”

Following Cannon’s initial announcement earlier this week, Scott wrote on social media: “It is painful having my son be apart [sic] of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

Cannon has 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, four-year-old Golden Sagon and one-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and seven-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.