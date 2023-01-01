Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Cannon has answered whether he plans to have any more children.

The Masked Singer host has made headlines on account of his many children.

Over the last 11 years, Cannon has become a father to 12 children from six women, five of which were born last year.

Most recently, in December, he announced that model Alyssa Scott had given birth to their second child together.

During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast on Saturday (31 December), which is hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Cohen asked the comedian whether he planned to have any further children.

“I don’t have a plan,” said Cannon, 42. “Honestly, it’s really just so much joy and elation that I have for the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”

Cohen later questioned the Wild ‘n Out star whether he might consider a vasectomy.

“Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon jokingly replied. “This is my body, my choice!”“Yes, yes, that is right! Good for you,” responded Cohen.

(Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In December, CNN announced that it would be reducing alcohol consumption during its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Both Cohen and Cooper did not drink on camera this year. Instead, the presenting duo took shots of apple cider vinegar, pickle juice, and buttermilk.

The network’s decision to reduce alcohol consumption was supported by Ryan Seacrest, who recalled how Cohen had “something to say” about his show in 2021.

Cohen, who seemingly drank multiple shots with Cooper during the 2021 NYE broadcast, referred to Seacrest’s ABC broadcast on the night of 31 December 2021 as “[a bunch] of losers that are performing behind us”.

The TV personality said that he “regrets” his comments, adding that “Seacrest is a great guy”.

In 2020, Cannon came under fire over antisemetic comments. He was fired from Wild ‘N Out as a result.

He responded to the firing, stating: “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”