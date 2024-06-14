Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar dies aged 59 after ‘medical emergency’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar has died after reportedly suffering a medical emergency. He was 59.

Mavar, who appeared on the popular reality series from 2005 to 2021, died on Thursday (June 13), TMZ reports.

The Independent has contacted the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department in Alaska for confirmation.

No other information regarding the former F/V Northwestern deckhand’s death has been shared; however, his death is being investigated.

Mavar featured in 98 episodes of the Discovery Channel series, which follows a group of king crab fishermen in Alaska as they embark on the perilous journey to catch the seafood delicacy in the Bering Sea.

He also starred in several spin-off series, including Deadliest Catch: Siberian Winter and Deadliest Catch: The Bait.

His time on the original show came to an end after his appendix ruptured onboard during a December 2020 voyage. Shortly after his medical scare, which was well-documented on the show, Mavar ended up suing the boat’s owners, Sig Hansen and his wife, June, that same month, claiming he didn’t receive prompt medical treatment during the pandemic.

In the lawsuit, he claimed that the delay in medical treatment resulted in serious complications, including a ruptured appendix that contained a cancerous tumor. Mavar sought $1m in damages.

The boat’s owners later filed a lawsuit against the production company behind Deadliest Catch and a subcontractor, claiming they were responsible for Mavar’s medical complications.

Hansen’s complaint claimed that Original Productions Inc of Burbank, Calif, the firm responsible for developing and implementing the crew’s Covid-19 protocols, failed to properly manage them.

It also named Tennessee-based company Trifecta Solutions LLC, which was hired to provide medical attention aboard the boat, accusing the company of not giving proper care. The lawsuit claimed that one of the company’s medics examined Mavar multiple times after he complained of abdominal pain.