For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Devon Werkheiser has apologised to Drake Bell for mocking his experience on Nickelodeon sets, including allegations of sexual abuse, raised in the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Werkheiser, a former Nickelodeon actor himself, and his co-stars from the show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide faced a backlash after they joked about the four-part series on a TikTok Live.

Werkheiser could be heard saying: “Daniel, we told you never to speak about that. Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes!”

He went on to say, “Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this. We really shouldn’t. Our set was not like that”.

“And no, it’s f****** awful. The Drake Bell s***, that’s crazy to hear,” he added, saying he uses humour to process things.

Werkheiser was referring to allegations made in the docu-seriesaired on Investigation Discovery earlier this week. The series featured several former child stars who alleged a toxic work environment on shows by producer Dan Schneider.

Schneider produced some of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits like All That, The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, and iCarly.

Schneider, who parted ways with the channel in 2018, posted an interview on his YouTube channel, where he discussed the allegations featured in the documentary. He said watching the documentary was “very difficult” as he faced his “past behaviours – some of which are embarrassing and that I regret”.

File: Devon Werkheiser attends a special NIGHT SWIM event on January 02, 2024 in West Hollywood, California (Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

On the series, Drake and Josh star Drake Bell revealed the extensive sexual abuse he suffered from the age of 15 by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison for lewd conduct with a minor in 2004 for which Bell had provided anonymous testimony.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

On Bell's decision to break his silence, Nickelodeon said in a statement to NBC News: "Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward".

Bell responded to the TikTok video, after fans who recorded the live stream uploaded it on X, saying: “Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up…’Give me your h*les?!!’ Really?!”

Werkheiser later posted an apology for mocking Bell’s experience, saying, “So sorry to Drake. Gutted I hurt you”, on X.

He added: “I was being an idiot today. No way around it. I feel horrible that my dumbass was even speaking about this without seeing it. I watched Quiet on Set tonight and am horrified by the gravity of what Drake and others shared. Truly heartbroken about what my fellow actors went through. I can’t believe they weren’t protected. I’m sorry for compounding any hurt”.