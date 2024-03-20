Where to watch Quiet on Set, the damning new Nickelodeon documentary

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the late 1990s to the mid-2000s, Nickelodeon reigned supreme as the premier destination for kids’ TV, churning out one hit show after another. From The Amanda Show and All That to Drake & Josh and Zoey 101.

But behind the gags and slapstick comedy, there was something more sinister going on. In the new four-part documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former show writers and child actors, including Drake Bell, pull back the curtain to reveal a toxic underbelly of abuse, harassment, racism and sexism on the sets of the Nickelodeon shows led by TV exec Dan Schneider.

The Investigation Discovery documentary sees former child star Bell come forward regarding his alleged sexual abuse, which he says he suffered aged 15 at the hands of Brian Peck, a Nickelodeon dialogue coach.

Schneider has since addressed his own “regretful” behaviour on set. The docuseries began airing on 17 March and is available to stream in its entirety now.

Where to watch ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ in the US

Quiet on Set is an Investigation Discovery original, and is currently streaming on Max. A subscription to Max starts from $9.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual plan.

If you aren’t currently a Max subscriber, you can rent or buy the entire series from Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ in the UK

Quiet on Set is not yet available to watch in the UK, though we expect it to drop on either Discovery+, Sky Atlantic or Now TV in the near future, seeing as it’s currently airing on Discovery in the US, and most Max shows come to Sky and Now TV. We have reached out to both Sky and Discovery+ for confirmation and will update this page when we hear more.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.

