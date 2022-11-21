Nicki Aycox death: Supernatural star dies aged 47
Supernatural creator Erik Kripke was among those to pay tribute
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47.
The news was confirmed by Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post.
“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California,” she wrote.
“She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”
As per multiple outlets, Aycox died after battling leukemia. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.
Aycox was cast on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 and played the role of Meg Masters.
Supernatural creator Erik Kripke paid tribute to Aycox on Twitter, writing: “Gutted to hear the great Nicki Aycox, our first Meg Masters, passed away. Too young.
“She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”
Actor Jim Beaver added: “My first Supernatural episode was with Nicki. She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague. Im so sad to hear of her death. Sleep well, my friend.”
Aycox was born in Hennessey, Oklahoma.
Her television credits include Cold Case, LAX, Ed, Law & Order, Las Vegas, Dark Blue, USA High, Dark Angel, Ally McBeal, The X-Files, Boy Meets World, Providence, among others.
The late star’s last acting credit role was in 2014 film Dead on Campus where she portrayed the character of Danielle Williams.
In 2015, Aycox swerved to music and released her debut EP, Red Velvet Room, which contains five songs.
