Nicola Coughlan says she wouldn’t touch Harry Potter series ‘with a 10ft pole’

Nicola Coughlan has hit out at the forthcoming HBO adaptation of Harry Potter, saying she “wouldn’t touch it with a 10 ft pole”.

The high-profile show announced the first of its cast last week, including the actors playing iconic characters such as Dumbledore, Hagrid, and Professor McGonagall.

Confirmed to star in the series so far are John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, and Paapa Esseidu.

One actor who will certainly not be joining the line-up is Coughlan, 38, who has been vocal in her criticism of JK Rowling who wrote the books that the franchise is based on.

Rowling, who has been criticised for her views regarding the transgender community, has been especially outspoken following the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on the rights of trans women, which determined that transgender women could be excluded from definitions of “woman” under the Equality Act 2010.

Meanwhile, the Bridgerton star raised over £100,000 for trans charity Not A Phase in response to the judgment, saying she was “disgusted” and “completely horrified” by the decision.

Rowling has celebrated in the days following the ruling, prompting Coughlan to reshare an article headlined: “This is a new low for JK Rowling.”

The Irish actor captioned the post: “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn't touch it with a 10ft pole.”

In an Instagram video posted after the ruling, Coughlan said: “To see an already marginalised community being further attacked, and attacked in law, is stomach-churning and disgusting, and to see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning and disgusting.”

“Now’s the time to speak up and make your voice heard,” she said.

“Let your trans, non-binary friends and the community at large know that you’re there for them and will keep fighting for them.”

HBO has sternly addressed criticism of the adaptation after backlash for Rowling’s involvement in the show.

In a statement given to Variety in November last year, a spokesperson for HBO said: “We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.

“JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

In recent years, Rowling has faced a backlash from several key cast members of the original franchise after her controversial remarks about the trans community in 2020. Her relationship with these stars, as well as Harry Potter fans, have deteriorated amid the increasingly toxic debate.

Last month, Rowling appeared to take a swipe at original Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint on social media.

The writer, who once stated she would rather go to jail than refer to a trans person by their preferred pronouns, previously said she would not forgive the actors for criticising her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies” – and she has renewed hostilities with the trio once again on social media.

On Tuesday (18 March), when Rowling was asked: “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” she responded: “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible.”

While the author added laughing-face emojis to indicate humour, the post has been widely interpreted as being aimed at Radcliffe, Watson and Grint.