Hong Kong government defends allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine

Hong Kong government has defended its decision to allow Nicole Kidman to enter the country by skipping the strict travel and quarantine rules.

The 54-year-old Australian actor was spotted in the city two days after flying from Sydney via a private jet on 12 August.

Hong Kong’s current rules demand a mandatory hotel quarantine of up to three weeks, however, the government of the region said Kidman was granted an exemption to perform “designated professional work” and stated the decision was “necessary” for Hong Kong’s economy.

Following the news, the actor and the government have faced backlash from people on social media.

However, on Friday, Hong Kong’s commerce secretary Edward Yau Tang-wah defended the decision by stating that the government had “struck a balance” by taking proper quarantine measures and helping out the actor.

“These exemptions are not allowing anybody to be free, but rather there are a number of conditions attached to it. These [conditions] are meant to contain the risks in a manageable manner,” he said. “We often strike a balance between facilitation and epidemic control.”

The Bombshell actor travelled to Hong Kong to shoot a new series for Amazon, The Expatriates, about wealthy immigrants living in the region.

A total of five crew members have been exempted from the quarantine rules and regulations.

The Expatriates is a forthcoming American drama streaming television series based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Janice YK Lee that is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The series will also feature actors Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston and Sarayu Blue.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kidman for comment.