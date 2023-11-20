Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage will tuck into a cow’s teat on the second episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – hours after audience figures revealed the ITV reality show was down 2 million viewers on last year.

Unsurprisingly, given the controversial nature of his inclusion in this year’s series, Farage was the first campmate chosen to take part in the eating challenge, known as the Bushtucker trials.

In scenes that will air on Monday night (20 November), the former Ukip leader, 59, is served a “Margar-teat-a” – a pizza topped with a camel’s udder, a sheep’s udder and the teat of cow, served on a layer of cream cheese.

Farage asks hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly if they prepared the meal themselves before tucking into the grisly concoction.

Despite the blockbuster line-up of stars this series, audience figures revealed a surprising dip on last year.

Some commentators are pointing to a “Farage effect” as the reason behind the dramatic fall in ratings compared to launch night last year.

Farage is served a ‘Margar-teat-a’ – a pizza topped with a camel’s udder, a sheep’s udder and the teat of cow (ITV)

Since the GB News host was revealed to be appearing on this year’s series, long-time fans announced plans to boycott the show in protest.

Farage is known for espousing right-wing views on subjects ranging from immigration and the gender pay gap, and was accused of inciting xenophobia following his 2016 pro-Brexit campaign.

The reality series is an annual ratings winner, pulling in an average of nine to 11 million viewers throughout each series.

However, the 2023 premiere had an audience peak of 7.8 million and an average of just seven million.

Nigel Farage dines at the ‘Jungle Pizzeria’ (ITV)

While this makes it the biggest entertainment launch across any channel, it was still down from the peak of 10 million viewers, and average of 9.1 million, who watched the launch episode in November 2022 .

It was reported that Farage is being paid £1.5m for his appearance, which would make him the highest-paid celebrity in the history of the show.