I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! drew an average of 9 million viewers for its first episode.

The hit ITV reality series returned on Sunday (6 November) with the first instalment of its 20th season.

Viewers got a look at the new cast of celebrities hoping to be crowned this year’s king or queen of the jungle. You can find a full list of this year’s contestants here.

The show, presented by Ant and Dec, is back in the Australian jungle after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic.

Sunday night’s (6 November) launch show drew nine million viewers, with a peak of over 10 million viewers at one point. You can read The Independent’s review of Sunday’s debut episode here.

The numbers are a huge improvement on last year, the debut episode of which averaged 8 million viewers, which were the lowest show ratings in more than 10 years.

The finale last year attracted 7.1 million viewers, which was 5 million fewer than 2020.

During yesterday’s first episode (6 November), Mike Tindall and Jill Scott impressed the public with their composed reactions to their first challenges.

While many people likely tuned in hoping to catch a glimpse of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the politician was notably absent from the line-up.

According to GMB, he is in quarantine and has already broken a rule, something that host Susanna Reid chided him for.

Hancock will be entering the series in a few days alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

You can find a breakdown of the highlights from Sunday’s show here.