Nadine Dorries, the first sitting MP to take part inI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! more than a decade ago, has offered her prediction on Nigel Farage’s controversial forthcoming turn in the jungle.

The former Ukip leader, known for his outspoken right-wing views, has jetted off Down Under to appear on the new series of the ITV show, which sees a group of celebrities living together and taking part in gruesome and gruelling challenges in the Australian jungle.

You can find the initial celebrity lineup here.

Farage is the latest in a long line of politicians to take part in the ITV competition series. Back in 2012, Conservative politician Dorries became the first sitting MP to take part in the show, temporarily losing the party whip as a result. She spent 12 days in the jungle and was the first celebrity to be eliminated.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (14 November), Dorries suggested that GB News presenter Farage would do “very well” on the show.

Asked if she felt I’m a Celebrity would increase his popularity, Dorries said: “I think Nigel will do very very well. He’s got the chutzpah, he’s got the personality. I think he’ll do very well in I’m a Celebrity.”

Of the impact the show had on her own career, Dorries said that it gave her “immense power” due to the growing popularity of Farage’s former party Ukip at the time.

Nigel Farage will appear on the new series of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV)

“Ukip were doing very well at the time, and I remember there was absolute panic in my party at how well Ukip were doing,” she said.

“George Osborne removed my whip, because George Osborne and David Cameron together can be quite an act and they removed my whip, and suddenly wanted to get it back to me because they were suddenly scared that I might jump into Ukip.”

Dorries theorised that “history repeats itself”, as Farage’s newly rebranded Brexit Party, now known as Reform UK, “is beginning to do very well now”.

Speculating that Farage could be appearing on I’m a Celebrity to provide a boost to the group, she said: “I think his power base is Reform. And I think that’s probably what he’s doing this for, to give Reform a boost.”

Farage’s appearance on the show comes one year after disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock on the competition. Despite criticism from the public and initial scepticism from his campmates, Hancock reached the final, where he finished third.

Dorries appeared on the show in 2012 (PA Archive)

According to reports, Farage has been offered £1.5m to take part in the 2023 series. If so, this would make him the highest-ever paid contestant in I’m a Celebrity history.

Throughout his career, during which Farage was one of the leading figures in the campaign to leave the European Union, the politician has been accused of making xenophobic and racist comments.

As a result, many have threatened to boycott I’m a Celebrity over his involvement in the series.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on the show, Farage acknowledged that “millions hate” him, but said that he hopes to dispel public “misconceptions” that he is “mean spirited”.

“The idea that somehow the things I represent – mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty, the ‘little Englander’ – all those accusations that have been flung at me over the years just aren’t true. If we can dispel some of those misconceptions, then that will be a good thing too,” he said.

Of Hancock’s appearance on the show, Farage said that he “understands” why the Tory MP signed up to the show as “he went in there with his reputation on the floor”.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 19 November at 9pm on ITV.