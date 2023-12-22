Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nigella Lawson has dazzled TV viewers once again with a brand new Christmas special, which aired on Thursday (21 December).

The popular chef and food writer returned with festive show Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas, and it was one detail in particular caught the eye of viewers.

During the show – and for many hours afterwards – X/Twitter was inundated with comments and questions about a special utensil Lawson used whilst preparing her “banket” or “banketstaff”, which is a Dutch almond log roll.

“Before I encase my almond log in pastry, I have one thing to say to you,” Lawson said, as she pulled out a piece of equipment, not dissimilar to a tea strainer, and filled it with icing sugar.

Lawson then dusted the dessert using the utensil, stating: “I do love my magic wand.”

One social media user wrote: “I *need* that magic sifter flour wand-y thing!” Another added: “I want your seasonal sceptre!”

Lawson, noticing the flurry of messages about her “magic wand”, shared a follow-up post, revealing what exactly it is.

She wrote: “I will put you out of your misery! The magic wand aka Seasonal Sceptre was given to me by @sturdyalex and is the @oxo Good Grips’ Baker’s Dusting Wand.”

Nigella Lawson reacted to fan demands after airing of Christmas special (Twitter)

Her show has no doubt got homeware stores rubbing their hands with glee, as one viewer said: “Lakeland have them. Well, they won’t by now but they did have! So Christmassy and uplifting – I already have one on order!”

Overall, the show went down a treat and viewers rushed to sing its praises. One tweet read: “Well, that was the fastest hour of the year! Anyone else going to immediately do a re-watch? I need to enjoy this again!”

Another user wrote: “I loved every minute of the programme. Another real success and another cookery book to be bought when I wasn’t going to buy anymore!”